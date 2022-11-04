That 70s Show Cast Reunites on Spinoff That 90s Show

Hello Wisconsin!
Looks like our old pals Eric, Dona, Jackie, Kelso, and Fez will be hanging out again. It has been 16 years since That 70s Show went off the air, and they might not be doing the same old thing they did last week, most of the original cast will be back down the street for the upcoming sequel series That 90s Show.
That 70s Show is getting the spinoff treatment!
Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and writing and executive producing, along with their daughter Lindsey Turner. Fellow EP Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner.
Let’s break down the cast, starting with our returning favorites.
Netflix has officially confirmed that Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Tommy Chong (Leo) will appear as special quests. You must have noticed that Danny Masterson (Steven Hyde) was not on the list. He has trials coming up for multiple cases of sexual assault. He could face up to 45 to life in state prison if convicted. Masterson has pled not guilty on all charges.
But on a lighter note, it’s super heartwarming that the rest of the original gang will be reuniting since it was That 70s Show that launched them all into a great success, professionally and personally.
Debra Joe Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are also back, reprising their roles as Eric’s parents, Kitty Forman and Red Forman. Mr. and Mrs. Forman are both executive producers this time around. They will also play their roles as grandparents to Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman.
Looks like Eric’s obsession with Princess Leia Organa from Star Wars inspired his daughter’s name!
That 90s Show announcement
We still didn’t get the exact release date for the spinoff, what we do now is that season one will give us ten half-hour episodes, and the series is expected to drop in late 2022 or early 2023. All That 70s Show fans must be excited to see what they have in store for us and if the spinoff manages to keep the original groove.
Kurtwood Smith shared a photo of his set chair and the show’s script on his Instagram profile. We’ve noticed that the logo of the spinoff show is in the font Onyx, which is known for being used as Nirvana’s logo.
Debra Jo Rupp shared something similar; she posted a picture of her chair from a read-through with the script on it. Danny Masterson, a.k.a. Steven Hyde, commented on her post with, “I pre-nominate you for the Emmy”.
Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith were the only cast members to publicly announce their return to That 90s Show in a social media post.
In an interview with Access Hollywood, actress Mila Kunis revealed that the spin-off reunites Jackie with her original boyfriend, Kelso, played, of course, by her real-life husband, Ashton Kutcher. Kunis called BS on their on-screen relationship and thinks that her character should have been with Fez. And she is right; Jackie and Fez got together in the original series, the second to the last episode.
Here’s what we know about the setup and characters
“Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies; it just changes clothes.”
It’s 1995, and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, pays a visit to her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Wisconsin during the summer break. Leia Forman will bond and make new friends from the new generation of Point Place. Under the watchful eye of Kitty and Red, of course.
The character of Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is smart like her mom Donna, snarky like her dad Eric, and craving adventure. Leia finds adventure when she discovers her best friend in Point Place. And that best friend is Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), a riot girl and the new generation’s leader in Point Place.
Gwen has a big brother, Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), who is apparently the polar opposite of his little sister and is very laid-back. Nate has a girlfriend, Nikki (Sam Morelos). She’s rebellious, but you could see her easily becoming a doctor or a lawyer.
Next up we have Nate’s best friend, Jay (Mace Coronel). He works at the local video store, and in his free time, he’s armed with a video camera, and the whole world is his film set. And finally, there’s Ozzie (Reyn Doi), the sarcastic and insightful boy. He is gay and is impatient for the world to accept him as he is, just like his friends did.