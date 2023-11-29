As we gather around the Thanksgiving table, laden with turkey and pumpkin pie, Hollywood serves us a feast of another kind: blockbuster films that have become as much a part of the holiday tradition as the meal itself. From animated wonders to fantasy epics, these films have not only dominated the box office but also our hearts. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of the most Thanksgiving box office smash hits we’re still talking about.
Toy Story Set the Animated Standard
Toy Story, released during Thanksgiving in 1995, wasn’t just a film; it was a milestone. As the first feature-length film from Pixar, it set the stage for future animated hits. Toy Story was more than a critical darling; it was a commercial juggernaut that changed the animation game forever.
Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 quietly opened with a reported $118 million gross at the North American box office, but let’s not forget the original that started it all, which ranks as the 8th best-selling VHS title with over 19.5 million units sold since its retail release.
Frozen Warmed Hearts Worldwide
The phenomenon of Frozen, released in 2013, extended far beyond its record-breaking box office numbers. With songs that lingered on our lips and characters that found a place in our hearts, Frozen became an instant cultural staple. It set domestic gross records over the Thanksgiving period and proved that few businesses can create cash as quickly as blockbusters like this one.
Providing icing on the … er … pie was Disney’s 3D animated musical “Frozen,”, which grossed a projected $93 million through Sunday of its opening weekend.
Catching Fire Ignited the Box Office
The sequel to The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, turned up the heat during its Thanksgiving release in 2013. The film captivated audiences and became a major topic of discussion, crushing the 5-day Thanksgiving domestic gross record alongside Frozen.
Powering up a record-setting Thanksgiving weekend at the movies, Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” brought in a whopping chart-topping estimated $110.2 million, showcasing its undeniable appeal.
A Magical Thanksgiving with Harry Potter
The wizarding world came to life during Thanksgiving in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The film brought families together and cast a spell over the holiday season. Although it was later surpassed by other films, it once held records for Thanksgiving box office tallies, leaving an indelible mark on our holiday traditions.
New Moon Rises Over Thanksgiving
The Twilight saga’s second installment, New Moon, had fans lining up for its release and dominated the Thanksgiving box office in 2009. It won its second weekend in a row and shattered multiple records in its opening days, becoming an unforgettable part of Thanksgiving cinema history.
Tangled Weaves Its Way into Hearts
Tangled, Disney’s modern twist on Rapunzel, enchanted audiences with its release during Thanksgiving 2010. It claimed the No. 1 spot with $21.5 million in its second weekend, proving that new takes on classic tales can still capture our imaginations during the holidays.
The Blind Side Tackles Box Office Records
The Blind Side‘s unexpected success during Thanksgiving 2009 was nothing short of inspiring. Starring Sandra Bullock, it captivated enough moviegoers to nearly surpass New Moon at the box office, showcasing that uplifting stories have a special place at our holiday tables.
Home Alone Becomes an Enduring Classic
Home Alone, released around Thanksgiving in 1990, entertained generations with its tale of a young boy’s ingenuity when left behind by his family during Christmas time. The film resonated deeply with viewers and earned an impressive $286 million domestically, becoming an enduring classic for holiday moviegoers.
Ralph Breaks Records Along with the Internet
Ralph Breaks the Internet scored big during Thanksgiving weekend in 2018, appealing to both kids and adults alike. With $84.5 million over five days, it secured its place as one of the highest-grossing films during this festive period and is well on its way to surpassing its predecessor’s global earnings of $471 million.
Coco Celebrates Family and Tradition
Pixar’s Coco, with its heartfelt story and stunning visuals, won over audiences during Thanksgiving 2017. The film’s exploration of family traditions through music not only entertained but also educated viewers about cultural heritage, earning $279.9 million worldwide and becoming a new classic for families to enjoy together during the holidays.
In conclusion, these films are more than just entertainment; they’ve become woven into our holiday experiences, shared across generations as part of our collective memories. As we look back on these smash hits, we’re reminded that movies can indeed bring us together – offering both comfort and joy as we celebrate tradition and create new ones along the way.
