Texas Chainsaw Massacre Brings Horror to Pinball M as Latest DLC

by
Get ready for a spine-chilling experience as the iconic horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre invades the world of virtual pinball. Announced by Zen Studios, this new DLC will make its blood-curdling debut in Pinball M on June 6. Strap yourself in for a game that promises not just thrills but also a test of your pinball skills.

Meet Your New Nightmare on Pinball Tables

Playing as the infamous Leatherface, players will immerse themselves in the horrific events following the 2022 film. Your objective? Terrorize newcomers daring enough to step into your town. Brace for a horror experience where you hunt down and brutally overcome each survivor until no one is left standing.

The gameplay mechanics are intricately designed, allowing for an immersive horror adventure. The field features strategic points that match Leatherface’s menacing actions, complete with dynamic targets to replicate a true massacre. This table not only involves the typical pinball action but integrates unique elements that amplify the dread, including bloodbath events and intense ‘frenzy’ modes triggered by continuous chainsaw revving.

The Zen’s first female pinball designer, Anna Lengyel, brings her innovative edge to this fiercely thrilling table, creating what is poised to be one of the most brutal pinball tables ever crafted under Zen Studios’ banner.

Designed to Thrill and Chill

The allure of this new table does not just lie in its chilling theme but also in the complexity and challenge it offers. All this Netflix release has going for it is gore—a lot of gore used in ways not often seen. Indeed, expect to encounter scenarios where precision and strategy lead to exhilaratingly grisly outcomes, emulating Leatherface’s relentless nature.

To heighten your gaming encounter, Zen Studios executives describe, The horror title The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an undeniable classic in the genre, one of the most influential movies made. They echo their enthusiasm: Pinball is a classic game with enduring appeal. We are excited to bring this iconic horror franchise into the pinball world.

This harrowing addition to Pinball M, backed by innovative design and a solid back story inspired by a major film title, guarantees a disturbing yet engaging interaction with every flip and hit on the playfield from June 6th forward.

