Terrifier 3 Brings Holiday Horror with Art the Clown in a Santa Suit

If you thought Terrifier 2 was a wild ride, brace yourself for the madness of Terrifier 3. In the first teaser trailer, David Howard Thornton, who reprises his role as Art the Clown, creates Christmas Eve chaos in Miles County. This time, he’s donning a blood-soaked Santa suit and none other than Daniel Roebuck joins the cast as Santa Claus.
The trailer opens with a haunting rendition of ‘Silent Night,’ setting the perfect eerie tone. And while it appears that Christmas has arrived in Miles County, it’s far from merry. Art’s return to a murderous spree, marked by an unforgettable shower scene reminiscent of Hitchcock’s Psycho, is just the beginning.
An Unsettling Return to Familiar Faces
Fans will be happy to see familiar faces, as Lauren LaVera is back as Sienna Shaw, joined by Elliot Fullam (Jonathan Shaw), Samantha Scaffidi (Victoria Heyes), and Chris Jericho (Burke). After all, their characters are deeply entrenched in the lore that began in 2016’s Terrifier.
The last we saw in Terrifier 2, Sienna decapitated Art, appearing to put an end to his reign. Yet, a mid-credits scene revealed Victoria—now a menacingly disfigured figure—heralding Art’s dark return.
A New Level of Horror Madness Awaits
Writer-director Damien Leone described this installment as an emotional rollercoaster during production. He reflected on the journey, stating,
This was easily the most challenging film of my career… If you thought Terrifier 2 was insane, we’ve reached a whole new level of horror madness that will most certainly blow you away!
A Gory Vision Under Expert Hands
David Howard Thornton continues his unsettling brilliance as Art. Reflecting on their collaboration, Thornton shared his excitement:
We did it, brother! Horror fans are going to have a bloody awesome holiday season for sure. We couldn’t have done it with our great captain at the helm.
The film also introduces new faces to widen its terror scope—most notably Jason Patric, making his appearance all the more thrilling for long-time fans.
