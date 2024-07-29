Terrifier 3 Brings a Bloody Christmas with Art the Clown

Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting
It’s beginning to look a lot like a bloody Christmas in the first teaser trailer for Terrifier 3, the third installment in Damien Leone’s slasher franchise.
In the 60-second clip, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) unleashes Christmas Eve havoc on the residents of Miles County. Backed by an eerie version of Silent Night, Art returns to his murderous ways, but this time, he’s sporting a blood-soaked Santa suit.
A Gory Return
We didn’t hold back with this one. It’s darker, more violent, and more creative, too. said Thornton as he discussed the new film’s tone. This sentiment is immediately clear from the trailer where one kill happens in a shower scene that mirrors Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.
Returning Faces
Reprising their roles for Terrifier 3 are Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, Elliot Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, and Chris Jericho as Burke. Notable newcomers include Jason Patric and Daniel Roebuck.
A Shocking Twist
The previous film ended with Sienna decapitating Art. However, a mid-credits scene revealed Victoria ‘birthing’ Art’s head inside a mental institution. The teaser for Terrifier 3 shows Victoria, now possessed and severely disfigured.
Director’s Intentions
One of them is the length, and it’s funny because these two criticisms are things that I knew were going to be criticisms and be very polarizing going in. So No. 1 is the length I’m doing my best to keep it under two hours this time, because that is a lot to ask of people today with any film over two hours., said director Damien Leone, addressing audience preferences directly.
Teaser Trailer Hype
The exciting double hitter comes as the perfect kick-off to San Diego Comic-Con, igniting excitement among horror fans. Iconic Events Releasing partners with Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting for this much-anticipated release.
An Expanding Universe
There’s a lot more to explore with Art the Clown, the pale girl, Victoria, and certainly Sienna as our final girl. We will be following her journey to the end of this franchise., added Leone while discussing future potential for character development within this franchise.
Filming has officially begun on Terrifier 3
