Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis and Former Bachelor Contestant Victoria Fuller Are Dating

He’s the only 10 she sees.
Victoria Fuller, a former contestant on The Bachelor, is now dating Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. The news, shared by an insider, has fans buzzing with excitement.
It’s very new, but she’s having a lot of fun getting to know him, the source revealed.
Confirmed through social media
Although reps for Fuller and Levis did not respond to requests for comment, Levis confirmed the budding romance by sharing a picture on his Instagram Story. The photo, featuring Fuller hugging him on a boat, was simply captioned with a white heart emoji.
Friends and fans speculated
Speculation began when WAGs (wives and girlfriends of professional athletes) Paige Allen and Addison Hill posted photos with Fuller at Nissan Stadium during the Titans’ first training camp practice of the 2024 NFL season.
Proud of our Titans, Allen captioned one post featuring the trio on the field. Hill shared a selfie with Fuller in the stands declaring,
Cheering on our boys!!
From past relationships to new beginnings
This news follows Levis’ recent breakup from Gia Duddy last year. The couple dated for nearly three years before their split became public during the 2023 NFL Draft. Duddy’s reactions to his draft experience went viral, but he was ultimately picked early in the second round by the Titans.
Victoria Fuller also had her share of headline-making relationships. She started dating Greg Grippo in 2022 after her engagement to Johnny DePhillipo ended. Sources confirmed Fuller and Grippo’s split earlier this year.
This new chapter in her love life marks yet another shift for both Fuller and Levis as they navigate their high-profile lives together amidst public interest.
