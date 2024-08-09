Tell Me Lies Season 2 Trailer Promises More Intense Drama and Twists

More drama and lingering secrets are in store for college students Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) if the trailer for Tell Me Lies season two is any indication.
In the preview for the next installment of the Hulu series, Lucy and Stephen return to college after having a dramatic breakup at the start of summer. Though the two haven’t spoken, they seem quick to return to their addictive, tumultuous dynamic. This time, Lucy may want revenge for Stephen breaking her heart as she also fights for redemption.
The tension intensifies as Lucy finds herself connecting with a new love interest, portrayed by recurring guest star Thomas Doherty, while Stephen continues his deceptive games. Both characters find themselves embroiled in lies, hidden agendas, and emotional manipulation. The friend group around Lucy and Stephen is also navigating significant trials and tribulations as they cope with the fallout from the events of season one.
The Returning Cast and New Faces
Van Patten, White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, and Tom Ellis return to star in the second season. Thomas Doherty steps in as a recurring guest star, adding more complexity to the already tense dynamic between the characters.
Layers of Complexity
The show continues to unravel themes of dangerous relationships and self-discovery. As fans will remember from season one and from Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel which the series is adapted from, these characters’ lives are anything but simple.
Critical Reception
After its debut in 2022, the series earned mostly positive reviews. The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han described it as
a guilty pleasure in the truest sense — one whose juicy delights are tempered with enough sharp reality to make it stick, just a little, in the throat.
A Look Behind the Scenes
The production team behind Tell Me Lies boasts impressive names including Meaghan Oppenheimer who serves as executive producer & showrunner. Emma Roberts produces under her Belletrist banner with Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan from Rebelle Media also on board. Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel, Lovering serves as a consulting producer.
The Hulu Original series is produced by 20th Television.
Release Date
Tell Me Lies season two premieres with two episodes on September 4 on Hulu. Expect even more twists and turns this season as old secrets come to light and new deceptions begin.
Follow Us