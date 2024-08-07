TelevisaUnivision Achieves Significant Growth in Upfront Ad Sales

Join the experts at Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. Stay ahead of the shifts impacting the media landscape and gain fresh strategies to drive platform growth. Save 20% on passes.
TelevisaUnivision is the latest broadcaster to finish upfront talks. According to a source familiar with the matter, the Spanish-language media company saw more advertisers participate in this year’s Upfront than in the past, driving single-digit volume growth across its linear, streaming, social, and digital properties. This increased TelevisaUnivision’s CPMs (cost to reach 1,000 viewers).
Sports continued to be a significant driver for the company’s growth and CPM prices. Demand was strong across core properties including Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, and the Gold Cup, following massive successes like Copa America and UEFA Euro—especially as soccer remains popular in the U.S.
We are proud of the historic number of advertisers committing to the Hispanic audience in this year’s Upfront marketplace, underscoring TelevisaUnivision’s distinguished leadership in serving this critical, diverse and dynamic consumer base across all platforms, said Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising and marketing at TelevisaUnivision.
From linear and streaming to social and digital, more brands than ever have leaned in to leverage our strengthened capabilities, embracing culture and language as drivers of their future relevance and success.
Steady Growth for ViX
TelevisaUnivision continues to see demand for ViX, its live and on-demand streaming platform, with commitments up double-digits from last year. Approximately 80% of advertisers who bought ads on linear networks also purchased ViX for incremental reach.
Cultural Milestones Impacting Revenue
The company reported nearly 40% growth in social revenue as its creator business advanced swiftly. Major events like the Casa Creator were moved up due to brand demand, with Coca-Cola featuring as an inaugural sponsor at Premios Juventud.
High-Stakes Sports Broadcasting
Upcoming major sports events such as Copa America, Super Bowl LVIII, and NFL’s Super Bowl 58 which will be televised by Univision have driven ad prices to record highs.
Historical Context and Future Trends
This year marks one of the best upfront seasons for TelevisaUnivision since their inception, contradicting broader industry trends. As explained by Donna Speciale earlier this year:
This is an ongoing process. We have been talking to them for months. English-language is being commoditized. There are a lot of streaming services out there that are doing all the same old stuff. Content is crucial. But we are unique.
