Ted Lasso’s Future Hinges on Jason Sudeikis’ Decision for Season 4

The future of Ted Lasso remains uncertain, but there is one thing for sure: it’s all in the hands of Jason Sudeikis. The sports comedy-drama, which captivated audiences since its debut on Apple TV+, aired its third season and what seemed to be the series finale in May 2023.
Bill Lawrence, co-creator of the show, recently shared his thoughts about a potential return with Collider. According to him, the decision lies entirely with Sudeikis. Lawrence said,
Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show—we all loved the experience…whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.
Sudeikis’ Commitment is Key
The show revolves around Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who finds himself managing AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League soccer team. While fans are eager for more episodes, Lawrence acknowledges the significant personal sacrifices involved. He pointed out that Sudeikis wears multiple hats as both the star and head writer.
Lawrence elaborated on this saying,
Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner I’m down for whatever he wants to do.
The Cast and Crew Share Similar Sentiments
Director Declan Lowney, who helmed the season three finale titled “So Long, Farewell,” shared a similar take on the situation. Lowney said that everyone involved in production experienced considerable fatigue due to long periods away from families while filming abroad.
Lowney remarked,
Because every time we do a season, it’s a year in England, away from their families. That’s a tough old slog [over the past] three and a half years, four years…but it had done its thing—the three-season arc was the deal.
What Lies Ahead for Ted Lasso?
Ted Lasso was initially envisioned as just three seasons. However, its immense success has fans hoping for more. Said Lawrence previously noted that nothing is definitively closed off regarding potential spinoffs.
No matter what unfolds next for Ted Lasso, fans can remain hopeful that any future iterations will maintain the heart and spirit that made them fall in love with Richmond’s underdog team in the first place.
