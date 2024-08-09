Ted Lasso Showrunner Discusses the Future of the Series and Possible Spinoffs

Bill Lawrence has shared his thoughts on the lingering potential for more Ted Lasso, setting the stage for continued speculation among fans. Speaking with insight during an interview with Steve Weintraub at Collider about his new series
Bad Monkey, Lawrence addressed what many have been wondering: Will there be a season four or even a spinoff? As it stands, the keys to the Ted Lasso kingdom lie firmly in the hands of Jason Sudeikis.
Acknowledging Past Contributions and Looking Forward
Jason Sudeikis has not only played the endearing football coach but also contributed heavily as head writer on the show.
Lawrence commented on the dynamic within the crew:
Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show — and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message — we all loved the experience. As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.
This mutual respect and creative synergy evidently underpin their work ethos. Still, Lawrence makes it clear; despite no concrete plans for spin-offs, there’s plenty of lingering hope.
The Final Scenes and Beyond
The third season wrapped with Ted’s heartfelt return to America to reunite with his son. This emotional moment left fans clinging to Roy Kent’s (played by Brett Goldstein) new role as manager of AFC Richmond. Goldstein himself hasn’t shied away from discussing future possibilities either and has even hinted at a possible continuation of his character:
I would happily play Roy Kent forever.
Keeley’s New Journey
Another focal point is Keeley’s endeavor to start a women’s team, a plot introduced by Juno Temple’s bubbly character Keeley Jones. Fans have voiced clear enthusiasm, brewing thoughts of where her ambitions might take us next with Richmond. Hannah Waddingham poignantly captures the essence of these transitions:
We’re seeing a newly hopeful Rebecca. I think we’re seeing a Rebecca who wants to believe.
The Unresolved Plot Points
The show didn’t just handwave its characters’ trajectories either; Lawrence mentioned that while some arcs concluded beautifully, others still need time. Bill Lawrence suggested:
I see potential for a spinoff focused on the new women’s club and Roy as head manager and his growth! I mean it would have everyone except Ted.
Sudeikis’s Command Over Future Directions
Sudeikis’s commitment remains steadfastly crucial; characterized by juggling multiple roles while uprooting life to make room for Ted Lasso.
Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer…it’s a big deal…as a fan…I’ll go nuts…I’m down for whatever he wants to do., expressed by Lawrence.
The team hopes fervently that if he should ever wish to explore further stories within this cherished world – they’re ready.
Follow Us