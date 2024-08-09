Ted Lasso Season 4 Awaits Jason Sudeikis’ Decision According to Co-Creator

While the future of Ted Lasso remains uncertain, it’s definitely all in the hands of Jason Sudeikis.
The Emmy-winning show aired its season three and seemingly series finale more than a year ago. However, fans and co-creator Bill Lawrence know that anything is possible.
Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show—we all loved the experience, Lawrence recently told Collider about the future of the series.
As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.
The sports comedy-drama, led by Sudeikis who also served as the show’s head writer and co-creator, followed his character Ted Lasso, an American college football coach, as he heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League soccer team.
Though Lawrence is open to returning as soon as Sudeikis gives the green light, he also acknowledges the personal sacrifices Sudeikis has to make for the show, referring to the two kids he shares with ex Olivia Wilde.
Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children, Lawrence added.
It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.
This sentiment is echoed by other cast and crew members. Declan Lowney, director for the Season 3 finale, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that they would have liked to continue the show
if the human cost wasn’t so great.
Because every time we do a season, it’s a year in England away from their families, Lowney continued.
That’s a tough old slog [over the past] three and a half years. You know, I think that it [could have] kept going but it had done its thing—the three-season arc. That was what [Sudeikis] wanted. But I feel there’s something else… There will be other things.
Ted Lasso was initially pitched for a three-season run. But its success on Apple TV+ left fans wondering if there could be more. Lawrence has also previously said he doesn’t
think anything is closed off regarding potential spinoffs.
Follow Us