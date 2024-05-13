Tarot Movie Review – A Lackluster Horror Experience

Underwhelming Debut Despite Jacob Batalon’s Charisma
The recent release of Tarot on the cinematic landscape has not sparked the enthusiasm one might expect, despite featuring Jacob Batalon, a well-loved figure from blockbuster Spider-Man movies. James Durie remarked,
Having Jacob Batalon, the breakout star of one of the biggest grossing Hollywood films of all time, as the lead actor obviously gives the series incredible global appeal—not just to Spider-Man fans but also wider audiences. Yet, Tarot‘s essence feels remarkably hollow.
Tepid Reception and a Missed Opportunity
Although the film managed a decent box office turnout with over $20 million globally against its $8 million budget, critics and some viewers alike have noted Tarot lacks the character depth or innovative storytelling one might expect from such an intriguing premise. The narrative leverages a curious blend of tarot card mystique with horror, yet it unfolds in a manner that’s both predictable and uninspired.
Unleashing Potential Unmet
One might argue that Tarot had all the elements to craft a compelling story. The use of tarot cards to forge a connection between fate and death could have paved the way for a thought-provoking exploration of destiny and fear. Instead, the film capitalizes minimally on its thematic potential, resulting in what some have called ‘a direct-to-video slush feature’ as noted in critical circles.
The concept of ‘cool kills’, which was meant to be a significant draw according to inside sources, turned out less impactful than expected. Critics have pointed out that while certain death scenes were creatively aligned with their respective tarot predictions, they did not compensate for the overall lack of personality or plot depth within the movie.