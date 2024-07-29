Taika Waititi and Lisa Kudrow Explore New Depths in Time Bandits TV Reboot

Kevin’s bedroom starts to quake. His wardrobe shudders and opens onto a scene of a Viking warrior being chased by angry Saxons. The warrior leaps into Kevin’s room, and the young history fan seizes his moment.
I was wondering if you could tell me why the Vikings suddenly stopped their murderous ways and adopted agrarianism? remarks Kevin.
This sums up ‘Time Bandits,’ a reimagining for TV by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Iain Morris of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 hit fantasy film. The adaptation is charming, confident, and maintains a Python-esque whimsy. Though it’s more polished than the original to appeal to the modern audience, it retains enough of the original’s ramshackle vibe to reassure nostalgic parents watching alongside their kids.
Storytelling with Modern Flair
Taika Waititi speaks with fondness about his connection to Time Bandits:
I had such incalculable joy when watching Time Bandits as a child, so much profound open-hearted emotion available from one of the most essential films of our times.
Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) is an 11-year-old history fanatic with a brain full of fascinating facts about everything from Maya football to medieval battles. While his parents struggle to understand him, Kevin thrives in his world filled with model figures and ancient manuscripts. But when adventure knocks via his magical wardrobe, he’s ready to travel through time.
Character Dynamics
Picking up new allies like Lisa Kudrow’s snippy leader, Penelope, Kevin and a band of time-traveling thieves steal a map from the Supreme Being. The map promises untold treasure across dimensions but also attracts menacing figures like Jemaine Clement’s Pure Evil who are intent on mischief.
Clement captures Pure Evil’s chaotic essence: “Pure Evil sends Fianna the Huntress to lie dormant for centuries until she can steal back the map,” bringing high stakes and dark humor into the mix.
Nostalgia Meets Innovation
The series finds joy in blending sights and tales across different timelines—from dragons to prehistoric forests—offering plenty for families to enjoy together. One standout is Rachel House’s Huntress lying in wait for millennia to ambush our heroes.
The strong character portrayals bring this adaptation to life. Waititi’s touch makes it genuinely family-friendly without trivializing critical storytelling elements. The essence of Gilliam’s original comedic adventure has been preserved while introducing fresh perspectives, making it appealing for both old fans and newcomers alike.
