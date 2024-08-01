Taika Waititi and Lisa Kudrow bring a fresh take on Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits for Apple TV+

When it was first announced that Taika Waititi would be helming a television reboot of the acclaimed 1981 Terry Gilliam movie Time Bandits, fans were jumping with joy. Now, with its premiere on Apple TV+, viewers are buzzing about this fresh take on a cult classic.
A Bold Twist on a Classic Tale
Leading the ensemble cast is Lisa Kudrow as Penelope, who guides a ragtag team of thieves through time and space. Kudrow’s portrayal adds a delightful comedic touch to the character.
Lisa Kudrow leads the ensemble cast as Penelope, with Kal-El Tuck playing Kevin, bringing new life to the story. Alongside her is Kal-El Tuck as Kevin, an 11-year-old history buff who accidentally joins the gang after discovering a portal in his bedroom.
The Savvy Cast Behind the Scenes
Taika Waititi himself plays Supreme Being, taking on a role central to the story’s comic yet cosmic essence. His co-conspirators in crafting this world include Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris, making this project a veritable meeting of comedic minds. Waititi noted,
More than anything, it revolves around Lisa playing the role of someone striving for something beyond their capabilities, which could also be said of Penelope.
A Mix of Fantasy and Reality
The story unfolds as Penelope and her bandits steal a map from the Supreme Being, enabling their travels through time. Kudrow illuminates Penelope’s motivation:
I think [Penelope’s motivation] comes from the insult of not being appreciated by the Supreme Being.. This laid-back yet sharp-witted character drives much of the show’s charm. Waititi’s thoughtful approach to casting ensured that Kudrow brought both hilarity and heartfelt moments to her role.
Reinvented Characters and New Adventures
The journey through various historical eras while blending fantastical elements adds depth and fascination. A noteworthy highlight is Charlyne Yi, who portrays one of the merry spacetime travelers but had to exit mid-production due to unfortunate behind-the-scenes challenges involving allegations of abuse. Despite this setback, the comprehensive cast with Tadhg Murphy, Rune Temte, and Roger Jean Nsengiyumva keeps viewers engaged across episodes.
Kudrow on Revisiting Old Ground
This new venture resonates with Lisa Kudrow personally. She has recently been revisiting episodes of Friends to remember her late beloved co-star Matthew Perry. Kudrow shared that watching these scenes evokes treasured memories they created together on set. Meanwhile, her involvement in The Comeback continues to be a point of pride for her.
The Magic Continues
Kudrow’s ability to portray flawed yet endearing characters shines through once again in Time Bandits. Her comedic brilliance paired with Waititi’s imaginative direction makes this reboot truly special. With mythological landscapes and quirky time-travel antics, Apple TV+ subscribers are in for an enthralling ride each week until August 21st.
