Sweet Tooth Season 3: Everything You Need To Know

Netflix’s post-apocalyptic TV series Sweet Tooth Season 3 is well underway for its premiere — the show’s third installment will hit Netflix screens on June 6, 2024.  It is based on Jeff Lemire’s outstanding DC comic of the same name, and ever since the premiere of the first season back in 2021, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for both comic oldies and the newer show’s audience. The show follows the story of Gus (Christian Convery), a human-deer hybrid boy, who is navigating life in a cruel post-apocalyptic world without his father, with the help of the Big Man (Nonso Anozie)’ and other hybrids he meets along the way.  

Sweet Tooth Season 2 concludes with Gus and his hybrid friends finding refuge in a sanctuary specifically for hybrids. This sanctuary, hidden away from the dangers of the outside world, is led by Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been searching for a cure for the virus. By extension, the anticipated reunion between Gus and Birdie (which is yet to happen) is significant because Birdie holds crucial information about the origins of the virus and potentially how to stop it. Let’s find out how this ending sets up the final and third installment of Sweet Tooth

What Will Sweet Tooth Season 3 Be About?

Sweet tooth image of gus and other hybrids in danger

The storyline of Sweet Tooth Season 3 isn’t far off from where Season 2 left things off. Following General Abbot’s defeat at the cabin in Yellowstone, Gus is yet to reunite with Birdie, whom he believes is his mother. The showrunner Jim Mickle shared details that imply a similar road-trip storyline to that of the first season — the major difference between the implied similar seasons, however, would be Gus’s experience as he sees a different version of the world and humanity while he explores the Arctic in search of Birdie.

Birdie, on the other hand, has been working hard to decipher the origin of the Sick. Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) is also expected to contribute to the plotline in the upcoming Season and the subsequent search for the cure! While the TV show has taken deviations from its source material — there’s no guarantee as to how the show will conclude. The comics, however, suggest a hopeful future where hybrids and humans coexist, reflecting themes of acceptance and adaptation. Will the show follow the same arc? We’ll find out this summer!  

The Returning and New Cast Members In Sweet Tooth Season 3

Sweet Tooth Season 3 will feature most of the familiar faces from the previous seasons. The main cast members reprising their roles include Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear (Becky), Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, and Naledi Murray as Wendy. There are also new additions to the cast, such as Kelly Marie Tran joining as Rosie, Cara Gee as Siana, and Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka. As always, it will be exciting to see how the showrunners incorporate the new additions and build their synergy up with the existing cast members!

When Is The Release Date For Sweet Tooth Season 3?

Sweet Tooth lead character gus and kidnapper

Sweet Tooth Season 3 is all set to officially be released on June 6, 2024. The announcement of the release date came with the news that this is also set to be the final season of the show. While this might not be the best news for fans who love it,  the third season will hopefully go down in history as the perfect end to the series. Sweet Tooth Season 3 trailer was also received earlier and gives an inside look into Gus and the rest of the gang’s exhilarating journey to come. The first look also reveals more danger for Gus because aside from threats in the human world, he also has environmental threats to deal with! 

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Sweet Tooth Season 3?

Sweet Tooth hybrid kids walking

Sweet Tooth Season 1 and Season 2 both had an eight-episode run each. By extension, the third installment is also expected to have eight episodes. The exact runtimes and episode names, however, are yet to be unveiled. So we’ll have to wait and find out those details only the Season 3 goes live on June 6, 2024. Will Sweet Tooth season 3 be able to bring the series and its epic tale to a satisfying conclusion? We sure can’t wait to find out! Also, check out Why Sweet Tooth is worth watching!

Watch Sweet Tooth On Netflix

Safwan Azeem
