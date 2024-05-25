Susan Lucci Might Have Been The Golden Bachelorette Star

We almost had a daytime TV legend handing out roses on The Golden Bachelorette. Soap star Susan Lucci reveals that the ABC dating competition for seniors reached out to her to star in this fall’s inaugural edition.
I believe that they contacted my publicist, she tells People magazine, but she decided
it wasn’t for me. But I do love watching. (ABC tells People that Lucci was not offered the role, for the record.)
Becoming A Fan Of The Bachelor
Lucci wasn’t a Bachelor fan until a couple years ago when her assistant inspired her to check the show out.
My assistant told me she was going home to watch The Bachelor with her daughters, Lucci remembers.
I was immediately engaged. I cared. I wanted to know more about these people.
She’s also a fan of The Golden Bachelor, which debuted last fall with 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner looking for a second chance at love among a selection of women 60 years old and up:
I really enjoyed watching The Golden Bachelor. This is a new addiction for me.
A Legendary Career
Lucci, of course, is a longtime member of the ABC family, starring as Erica Kane on the network’s long-running soap All My Children for more than four decades. Lucci infamously earned 19 Daytime Emmy nominations for the role without a win before finally taking home the statuette in 1999.
The First Golden Bachelorette
ABC eventually found their Golden Bachelorette star in 61-year-old Joan Vassos, who competed for Gerry’s heart on The Golden Bachelor but left the show early to be by her daughter’s side through a medical issue. Vassos was revealed as the star earlier this month; her season of The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays at 8/7c this fall on ABC.
The Warm Reception
The secret is out! I’m honored to be #TheGoldenBachelorette!, wrote Joan Vassos on social media. Her journey has been one of resilience and hope, having left The Golden Bachelor early to support her daughter postpartum depression.