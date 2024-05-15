Susan Backlinie Known for JAWS Fame Passes Away at Age 77

Susan Backlinie of JAWS fame passes away aged 77
Susan Backlinie, famously known as the first victim in the 1975 film,
Jaws, has died. Her husband of 30 years, Harvey Swindall, said her passing was
very unexpected. She died at their California home on Saturday morning from a heart attack. She was 77.
[She] was the most amazing person I’ve ever met in my life. And I’ve never loved anybody like her, Swindall said.
Backlinie earned the role of Chrissie in Steven Spielberg’s film not only for her enviable looks but also because she was a nationally ranked swimmer who had worked as a mermaid and animal trainer after graduating from high school in 1964. Spielberg himself recalled:
I didn’t want an actor to do it. I wanted a stuntperson because I needed somebody who was great in the water, who knew water ballet and knew how to endure what I imagined was going to be a whole lot of violent shaking.
Her portrayal of Chrissie Watkins in the iconic opening scene has created one of the most famous moments in cinema history. During filming, they built cables extending from the beach to pilings placed 50 yards out into the ocean.
The guys on shore would pull me right to the frame’s edge by marking lines on the beach and running back and forth from mark to mark, Backlinie explained about filming on Martha’s Vineyard.
The result? Spielberg achieved his goal of having audiences shiver with shock and suspense. As he put it,
When your scene is done, I want everyone under the seats with the popcorn and bubblegum. Spielberg emphasized his vision for creating genuine suspense that ultimately cemented Backlinie’s moment as an unforgettable horror milestone.
Susan’s career beyond Jaws
After her impactful role in Jaws, Susan continued to perform in stunts and had roles in other films and television series until she retired from stunt work in the 1980s. She even humorously revisited her iconic character in Spielberg’s parody war film, 1941. Following her Hollywood career, she transitioned into different pursuits such as working as a computer accountant in Ventura, California.
A significant impact on cinema
The lasting influence of her portrayal can be seen through industry peers’ respect and appreciation for her work. Spielberg highlighted her talents saying,
I established a progression of struggling when I attacked Susan. First, she slaps, then it gets more intense…[and finally] use my right hand to open the girls’ mouth and get some leverage to sit up.
A life remembered
Susan’s contributions were not limited to just memorable scenes; they included great physicality and dedication that showcased how daring and dynamic stunt work could be. Her career behind the camera is evidenced by industry accolades and personal tributes reflecting on daring exhaustive days to nail those nerve-shredding pivotal moments captured on screen.
Susan will forever be remembered as someone who helped elevate cinematic thrills through dedication and fearless performances that left an indelible mark on Hollywood history. As she put it:
I can refute that I broke any ribs, but it’s a great story!
A spark that ignited fear
In a sea filled with many ‘firsts’, Chrissie Watkins will always be heralded as historic due to its heart-stopping inception that reshaped audience experiences across decades afterwards, grounded visibly by audible responses meeting restless nights rushing soon thereafter…forever changed by relentless tides curving securing viewer trepidations— swimmingly assembling multiple immersions into Susan’s formative era transcending vibrant thrilling launches continually written within legacies defining awakening spasms resided deeply remaining powerfully present always echoingly culturing fearsome recollections whence she helmed daring shocking performances securing unfaltering icon stature wholeheartedly memorialized enduring pertinent lifelong animation inspiring entertainment realms evermore preserved posthumous deriving unparalleled adventures etched poignantly esteemed.