Survivor Africa’s Kim Johnson Passes Away at 79

The entertainment world mourns today as ‘Survivor: Africa’ star Kim Johnson has passed away at the age of 79. Known for her remarkable stint on the 2001 season of the popular reality show, Kim’s journey was memorable to many viewers.
Kim Johnson’s daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, confirmed the sad news on Monday. In a heartfelt tribute given to Entertainment Weekly, she eloquently stated,
“Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…
Remembering Her Time on Survivor
Johnson was best known for emerging as the runner-up in ‘Survivor: Africa’. Despite being underestimated as just an elementary school teacher, she proved her mettle by making it through to the final tribal council. At 56, she was both the oldest female competitor to reach this stage and the winner of the last two immunity challenges. However, at the Final Tribal Council, Ethan Zohn’s strong social gameplay secured him a 5-2 win over Kim.
A Legacy Beyond the Jungle
Kim’s passing didn’t go unnoticed by her fellow castaways. Ethan Zohn posted a touching tribute on Instagram, alongside a video compilation from their time on the show. He wrote,
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor!
Tributes from Family and Friends
Kerry Johnson Tichi fondly remembered her mother not only as a fearless competitor but as someone who lived with resilience and kindness. As Kerry mentioned “
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity.” Indeed, Kim’s life story is one filled with inspiring moments that depict a compassionate and determined spirit.
A Community Mourns
Sonja Christopher—another ‘Survivor’ alum who passed away earlier this year at age 87—was also warmly remembered within the fan community. These losses mark significant moments of reminiscence for long-time followers of the show.
As tributes continue to pour in from fans and friends alike, it’s clear that Kim Johnson left an indelible mark both on-screen and off. Rest in peace to a remarkable individual whose kindness and patience resonated well beyond ‘Survivor: Africa.’
