Survivor Africa’s Kim Johnson Dies at 79

Kim Johnson Passes Away

Kim Johnson, known for her significant role in “Survivor: Africa,” has died at 79, confirmed by her family. Her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, shared the news and remembered Kim as “the coolest mom and grandmother,” though she didn’t reveal the cause of death.

Kerry also said, “Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness, and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end … We will miss her forever.”

A Heartfelt Tribute from Ethan Zohn

Kim’s co-star Ethan Zohn posted a poignant tribute on Instagram. He reminisced about their time on Survivor: Africa and expressed his appreciation for her friendship. As he stated, “Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor!”

An Iconic Presence on Survivor

In 2001, Kim Johnson finished second in Survivor: Africa, where Ethan emerged as the Sole Survivor. At 56, Kim was the oldest person to win the Final Immunity Challenge and the oldest female contestant to reach the Final Tribal Council.

A Year of Loss for the Survivor Community

The Survivor community faced another loss earlier this year with the passing of Sonja Christopher, from Season 1, in April at age 87. Kim’s death at 79 marks yet another emotional moment for fans and former contestants alike.

A Life Full of Achievements and Memories

Despite being voted out first in her season, Sonja Christopher‘s participation in the debut season of Survivor remains memorable for many fans.

