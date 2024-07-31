Survivor: Africa Star Kim Johnson Passes Away at 79

The reality TV world has lost another beloved contestant. Kim Johnson, who gained fame as the runner-up on Survivor: Africa, has passed away at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by her daughter Kerry Johnson Tichi on July 29.

A Legacy of Strength and Resilience

Kerry remembered her mother fondly, stating in a message to PEOPLE “Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity.” She added that Kim wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end, underscoring her optimistic nature.

Ethan Zohn’s Heartfelt Tribute

Fellow Survivor: Africa contestant Ethan Zohn took to social media to pay tribute to Kim. He wrote, Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. Their bond on the show was evident as they battled through the challenges together.

An Unexpected Journey

Kim made history in 2001 when she became the oldest person to reach the Final Tribal Council and win the Final Immunity Challenge on Survivor: Africa. She ultimately came in second place, with Ethan Zohn winning the season. Kim was known for her remarkable spirit and determination despite numerous challenges faced during the competition.

A Fond Farewell

This year has been particularly somber for the Survivor community, which also mourned the loss of Sonja Christopher from Season 1 earlier in April. As fans and former contestants look back on Kim’s journey, her kindness and competitive spirit will long be remembered in the annals of reality TV history.

