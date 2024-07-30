Survivor Africa Runner-Up Kim Johnson Passes Away at 79

Kim Johnson, the former schoolteacher who competed on Survivor: Africa and became the season’s runner-up, passed away on July 23 after battling cancer. She was 79 years old.
Her three children, Wendy, Kerry, and Teddy, confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly. In a heartfelt statement, Kerry Johnson Tichi shared,
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever.
Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst paid tribute to Johnson by calling her a pioneer on the show in a social media post. He noted,
She definitely left her mark on the game and on all of us who were lucky enough to work on that season and tell her story.
Ethan Zohn, winner of Survivor: Africa, also honored Kim in an emotional Instagram post. He wrote,
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you.
A retired elementary school teacher from Oyster Bay, N.Y., Johnson was 56 when she competed in Kenya on the popular reality series in 2001. Initially thinking she would be the first person voted out, Kim defied expectations as she progressed to the final four.
Johnson secured her place in Survivor history by winning the final two immunity challenges. Notably, she triumphed during the last challenge by remaining on two uneven poles while bearing intense heat for over three hours.
This victory marked her as the oldest contestant in Survivor‘s history to win a final immunity challenge. She remains the oldest female finalist to date.
Ethan Zohn additionally created a video tribute for Kim after her passing, which included clips from Survivor: Africa. The montage displayed moments where Kim expressed gratitude toward her fellow contestants for enabling her to give her best performance throughout the competition.
The strong bond Kim shared with her Boran tribemates helped her secure a spot in the final four. Her determination shone through during critical moments like winning the ‘S.O.S.’ immunity challenge against formidable opponents.
