Survivor Africa Runner-Up Kim Johnson Passes Away at 79

Kim Johnson, the former schoolteacher who competed on Survivor: Africa and was the season’s runner-up, passed away on July 23 after a long battle with cancer. She was 79.

Her children, Wendy, Kerry, and Teddy, confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly. They shared a statement: Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness, and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever.

Jeff Probst Reflects on Kim

Survivor host Jeff Probst paid tribute to Kim Johnson, describing her as a pioneer. He said, Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing. I remember even then at just 56, how inspiring she was to other ‘older’ people because she showed that age was merely a number and that if you were willing to risk failing you might just amaze yourself. She definitely left her mark on the game and on all of us who were lucky enough to work on that season and tell her story.

Ethan Zohn Pays Tribute

Ethan Zohn, winner of Survivor: Africa, mourned his friend through an Instagram post. Rest in peace Kim Johnson, he wrote, alongside a montage of highlight clips featuring his tribemate from Season 3. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor!

An Unforgettable Journey

A retired schoolteacher from Oyster Bay, NY, Kim Johnson entered Survivor: Africa at 56 years old in 2001. Facing intense competition, she made it to the final four despite initially thinking she’d be among the first eliminated. Surprising everyone, she won the final two immunity challenges under punishing conditions, securing her place in the final tribal council.

The finale saw Kim outlast Ethan Zohn and Lex van den Berghe by standing on two uneven poles for over three hours in sweltering heat, showcasing immense strength and determination.

A Lasting Legacy

A noteworthy contestant, Johnson remains the oldest female finalist and holds a record for being the oldest woman to win an immunity challenge in Survivor‘s history.

The CBS bio sheds light on Kim’s life before reality television: born in Cleveland but raised in Annapolis, MD, she went on to Dickinson College and Monmouth University for elementary education. Alongside teaching, she cherished activities like running, hiking, fishing, camping, golfing, sailing, horseback riding, and more.

The final immunity challenge was not luck; it was something inside of me—a determination I haven’t seen in me maybe ever, said Kim regarding her fierce resolve leading her to victory.

