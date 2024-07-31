‘Survivor: Africa’ Runner-Up Kim Johnson Passes Away at 79

“Survivor: Africa” star Kim Johnson has passed away at the age of 79. This poignant news was confirmed by her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, who shared the heartfelt announcement with People.
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end.
Kerry Remembers Kim Johnson
Kerry, expressing immense pride in her mother, described Kim as
the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. Though Kerry did not share details about Kim’s cause of death, it is known that Kim had battled cancer for a long time.
Ethan Zohn Pays Tribute
Ethan Zohn, another Survivor: Africa contestant and its ultimate winner, also paid his respects via an emotional Instagram post. Sharing a video of Kim’s memorable moments from the season, Ethan wrote:
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that Planter’s Punch in your honor!
Pioneering on Survivor
Kim Johnson is perhaps best remembered for her impressive journey on Survivor: Africa. At 56, she became the oldest contestant to win the final immunity challenge and then proceeded to finish as the season’s runner-up. Host Jeff Probst remarked:
[She] still holds the record for the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge, earned her place in the final two, and even received votes to win the game.
This achievement solidified her legacy not only in the game but also in the hearts of fans worldwide.
The Boran Alliance Path
A member of the Boran Alliance, Kim rode this alliance wave all the way to the final four. Defying early doubts and fears of first-round elimination, she overcame numerous challenges and left an indelible mark on the show.
A Proud Family Woman
Besides her competitive spirit on Survivor, Kim was extremely proud of her family. As a dedicated grandmother of two with another grandchild anticipated soon, she cherished every moment with her loved ones.
An Unprecedented Loss in 2024
This sad event marks another profound loss for the Survivor community in 2024. Earlier this year, Sonja Christopher from Season 1 passed away at 82 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Though different paths took them through life, both women left enduring legacies on one of television’s most iconic reality shows.
Follow Us