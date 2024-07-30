Survivor: Africa Runner-Up Kim Johnson Passes Away at 79

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Kim Johnson, the beloved runner-up from Survivor: Africa, who passed away at the age of 79. Kim’s daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, confirmed the news and remembered her mother as
the coolest mom and grandmother in the world.
A Life Cherished by Family and Friends
Kerry added that her mom left a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness, and generosity, emphasizing that Kim wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end.
A Tribute from Fellow Competitor Ethan Zohn
Season 3 winner Ethan Zohn also expressed his sorrow on Instagram, noting how blessed he felt to have competed alongside Kim. He shared that he would have a planter’s punch in her honor, recalling their time together during the show with fondness.
An Iconic Figure in Survivor History
Kim is best known for her impressive run on Survivor: Africa, where she ultimately placed second behind Ethan. Kim — who was 56 when she filmed the show — notably became the oldest contestant to win the Final Immunity Challenge.
The Final Immunity Challenge Triumph
The retired teacher’s victory in this pivotal moment made her not only a memorable contestant but also demonstrated her remarkable physical and mental strength. Kim’s strategic prowess was evident when she chose to take Ethan to the Final Two, a decision that led to his eventual win as the Sole Survivor.
Remembering a Legacy of Strength and Compassion
Despite finishing as runner-up, Kim’s impact on the season and her fellow contestants was profound. Her heartwarming personality and determination left an indelible mark on viewers and participants alike. As Kerry mentioned in her statement,
