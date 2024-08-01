Survivor Africa Runner-Up Kim Johnson Dies at 79

Survivor: Africa star Kim Johnson has died at the age of 79, according to her family. Her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, confirmed the sad news, sharing with People magazine that her mother had passed away.
Kerry remembered her mother fondly, highlighting Kim’s enduring positivity.
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness, and generosity. She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end … We will miss her forever.
Ethan Zohn Pays Tribute
Kim’s Survivor co-star Ethan Zohn, winner of Survivor: Africa, also paid tribute to her on Instagram. He reflected on their time together, writing,
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor!
An Important Figure in Survivor History
During her stint on Survivor: Africa in 2001, Kim made a lasting impact. She earned her place in the final two and became the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge. Her luxury item—a painting kit—helped her tribe create a distinct S.O.S. sign during an immunity challenge.
A Memorable Legacy
The Survivor community is mourning yet another loss this year following the passing of Sonja Christopher, a contestant from Season 1, in April at age 87. Kim, who was 8 years younger than Sonja, leaves behind a legacy marked by her remarkable Survivor journey and the indelible impression she left on fans and fellow contestants alike.
