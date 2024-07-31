Survivor Africa Participant Kim Johnson Dies at 79

by

Survivor Africa Participant Kim Johnson Dies at 79The ‘Survivor’ community is mourning the loss of one of its notable contestants. Kim Johnson, who was known for her impressive run on ‘Survivor: Africa’, has passed away at the age of 79. Her family confirmed the news on July 23.

A Legacy Remembered by Family

Kim’s daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, shared a heartfelt statement with Entertainment Weekly: Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity,. Kim’s other children, Wendy and Teddy, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing her enduring impact on their lives.

An Impressive Performance on Survivor

Survivor Africa Participant Kim Johnson Dies at 79During her time on ‘Survivor: Africa’, Kim was not only known for her strategic gameplay but also etched her name in the history books as the oldest woman to win an immunity challenge. Host Jeff Probst recognized her achievements: Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing. She still holds the record for the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge, earned her place in the final two and even received votes to win the game.

Ethan Zohn’s Tribute

Ethan Zohn, the ultimate winner of ‘Survivor: Africa’, also shared his respects via social media. He posted several clips from their season together and wrote: Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you.

The Loss Felt Deeply

Survivor Africa Participant Kim Johnson Dies at 79Kim Johnson passed away after battling cancer, marking another significant loss for the ‘Survivor’ community this year following Sonja Christopher’s death in April. Fans and former contestants alike remember Kim for her vibrant personality and remarkable journey through one of television’s toughest challenges.

