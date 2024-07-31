Survivor Africa Finalist Kim Johnson Dies at 79

Kim Johnson, the beloved finalist from Survivor: Africa, passed away at the age of 79. She was widely known for her remarkable journey on the reality show, where she showcased resilience and determination, earning her a special place in Survivor history. Johnson’s cause of death is not yet known.
Tributes from Loved Ones
Her three children, Wendy, Kerry, and Teddy, shared their heartbreak in a statement:
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever.
The Survivor community has also mourned her loss with heartfelt tributes. Host Jeff Probst eulogized Johnson as
a pioneer who definitely left her mark on the game and on all of us who were lucky enough to work on that season and tell her story.
Ethan Zohn’s Heartfelt Remembrance
Ethan Zohn, winner of Survivor: Africa, paid tribute to his fellow contestant on Instagram:
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. His message highlights their enduring friendship kindled during their intense but inspiring time in Africa.
An Unforgettable Journey on Survivor
A retired elementary school teacher from Oyster Bay, N.Y., Johnson was 56 when she competed on the show in Kenya back in 2001. Despite initial doubts about her survival skills, she impressed everyone by making it to the final four and won admiration for her performance in the season’s final immunity challenge—standing for more than 3 hours and 20 minutes under sweltering heat to win.
Ethan Zohn fondly remembered her loyalty and strategy:
Her alliances were not merely tactical; they were characterized by genuine bonds and mutual respect.
A Life Full of Adventure and Service
Outside of Survivor, Johnson’s life was described as adventurous. She enjoyed exercising, camping, hiking, fishing, sailing, golfing, horseback riding, thoroughbred horse racing, and playing games. She dedicated herself to volunteer work for the blind and deaf communities using her fluency in sign language.
The Survivor world will remember Kim Johnson for her strategic gameplay and tenacity which culminated in an iconic endurance victory. After winning that final challenge, she reflected:
The final immunity challenge was not luck […] That was something that came out of me, inside of me—a determination that I haven’t seen in me, maybe ever.
