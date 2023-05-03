Home
How The Super Mario Bros Movie Struck Gold With "Peaches"

1 min ago
The Super Mario Bros Movie has achieved yet another milestone. The animated movie earned a Hot 100 hit with “Peaches,” a catchy mega-ballad performed by Jack Black, who voiced Bowser in the movie. With its musical success and record box office revenue, The Super Mario Bros Movie is recognised as the most successful video game adaptation.

“Peaches” has helped propel the movie’s overall box office total to new heights thanks to its viral inclination. The Super Mario Bros Movie continues to dazzle audiences with its unparalleled visuals and nostalgic elements, proving to be a true gem among the video game adaptations. Here’s how the movie’s song took the world by storm.

Bowser’s “Peaches” From The Super Mario Bros Movie Was A Surprise Hit

the super mario bros movie peaches

Surprisingly, The Super Mario Bros Movie has produced a viral song. In the song, he film’s antagonist, Bowser, serenades Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) with his love song despite her lack of interest in him. Despite this, the song has exceeded all expectations and achieved success on the music charts. The Mushroom Kingdom inspires creativity, and “Peaches” adds to the movie’s appeal.

Bowser’s affection for Princess Peach and his belief that Mario is standing in the way of his romantic aspirations was the main reason for the conflict in The Super Mario Bros Movie. As such, the song plays a crucial role in the plot, highlighting Bowser’s unrequited love for the princess. It has become a hit in its own right and is even eligible for an Academy Award, winning over audiences who may not even be fans of the video game franchise.

Jack Black’s Musical Legacy Helped “Peaches”  So Popular

How The Super Mario Bros Movie Struck Gold With “Peaches”

“Peaches” earning a spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart was a significant achievement for The Super Mario Bros Movie and Jack Black. Despite having charted previously as a member of Tenacious D, “Peaches” is the first time Black has landed a hit song as a solo artist. This feat is a testament to the song’s widespread appeal and marks a milestone in Black’s musical career.

The future of “Peaches” and its potential to achieve the same cultural impact as Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is still uncertain, given that it has only just begun its ascent up the charts. Nevertheless, Black and his team of songwriters have struck gold with a tune that perfectly complements to The Super Mario Bros Movie but also a captivating and soulful pop ballad in its own right. Should the 2024 Academy Awards may consider “Peaches” as it is eligible for nomination, Black may perform the song at the ceremony if selected. The song’s success was certainly surprising but ultimately well-deserved.

