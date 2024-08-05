Sunny Hostin Shares ‘The View’ Move to New Manhattan Studio After 10 Years

by

The View aired its final episode of the season today, signaling a significant shift for the popular daytime talk show. When it returns in September, it will feature a fresh setting: a new state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan.

Co-host Sunny Hostin shared the news with viewers, noting, After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is also the last show we’ll do from this studio. She expressed both sadness and excitement about the upcoming move for the show’s Season 28 premiere.

The historic relocation brings an end to The View‘s 10-year tenure at ABC’s Upper West Side studio located at West 66th Street. Previously, the show had its studios just down the street at 320 W. 66th Street.

Saying Goodbye to a Familiar Home

The longtime studio has been synonymous with several key moments and countless episodes of The View, making the change both poignant and exciting. However, no specific address was mentioned during today’s episode regarding the new downtown studio location.

New Chapter Unveiled on Instagram

The show also posted an Instagram message featuring behind-the-scenes black-and-white portraits of co-hosts like Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. These photographs were captured from their current studio.

Packing Up for the Move

Following Sunny Hostin’s announcement, discussions among the co-hosts revolved around the logistics of the move – including packing habits and who tends to hoard versus purge. With amusing anecdotes from Hostin about boxing up their belongings, it’s clear that some are more attached to their items than others.

Hostin humorously noted that each host was given five large cartons to pack their things.I took up two, Sara took up all five and was looking for more, she remarked with a laugh. Meanwhile, Navarro seemed defensive yet playful as she called herself a childless shoe lady.

A Look Back at Season Highlights

This season has not just been about transitions. Fans of The View have enjoyed various engaging segments and guest appearances. Recently, Salt-N-Pepa kicked off one of their shows with their hit song ‘Push It’ while promoting a new Geico commercial. Such moments bolster viewer anticipation for what’s next in Season 28.

As viewers prepare for Season 28 over Labor Day weekend, eager anticipation builds around the premiere from the downtown Manhattan location.

