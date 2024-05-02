5 Movies Gearing Up to Be 2024’s Biggest Summer Blockbusters

Summer blockbusters are an integral part of the second major cinematic event of the year, with movies released in the fall typically entering the awards race. Whereas films released between May and the end of August fall into the blockbuster realm, with each picture vying to become the biggest earner of the year. This period has become known as the summer movie season, characterized by high-octane action, special effects, and big-budget productions designed to attract audiences looking for entertainment and escapism.
From superhero franchises to animated adventures, summer blockbusters dominate the box office and captivate audiences with their larger-than-life storytelling and spectacle. The competition among studios to create the most successful blockbuster has led to a trend of releasing highly anticipated films during this time, creating a box office battle that captivates moviegoers around the world. So, as summer approaches, here are 5 movies gearing up to be the biggest blockbusters of 2024.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
If it wasn’t for the controversy around Will Smith‘s assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Bad Boys: Ride or Die would be a safe bet for a summer blockbuster hit. 2020’s Bad Boys for Life grossed an impressive $426 million against a $90 million budget and was the most critically praised movie in the franchise. So, this proves that moviegoers still have an appetite for the Bad Boys movies. What’s more, with the fact that the trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die has so far amassed over 3 million views, it seems clear that many are ready to forgive Will Smith for his unsavoury behaviour.
This time around, the self-proclaimed “Bad Boys” will live up to their name as they become wanted by the police. After their disgraced former captain sends a message from beyond the grave via unearthed video footage, they set out to clear his name, and in the process become suspects themselves. With the action cranked up to maximum volume, and a fresh spin on the story, it’s highly possible that Bad Boys: Ride or Die could be one of the biggest summer blockbusters of 2024. The film will land in theaters on June 5, 2024.
A Quiet Place: Day One
A Quiet Place, released in 2018, was one of the most unique and successful movies of the year, becoming a blockbuster smash hit. Directed by John Krasinski, the film tells the story of a family struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by blind monsters with exceptional hearing. The family must live in silence to avoid detection, communicating through sign language and adapting to a new way of life in order to stay alive. The film’s suspenseful atmosphere, innovative use of sound, and emotional family dynamics resonated with audiences, leading to its worldwide gross of $341 million against a modest budget of $18 million. In 2020, the universe of A Quiet Place was expanded with the release of A Quiet Place Part II, which continued to explore the post-apocalyptic world and the challenges faced by the surviving characters as they venture beyond their sanctuary.
On June 28, 2024, A Quiet Place: Day One will land in movie theaters. As of yet, finer plot details have been kept under wraps, but it has been announced that the movie will be set on the day the world became overran by the monsters. Serving as a prequel, the movie will focus on a brand new cast including Oscar-nominee Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond) and rising star Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things).
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
In 2015, George Miller captivated the cinematic world with his long-awaited release of Mad Max: Fury Road, a revival of the iconic franchise with Tom Hardy taking over the role from Mel Gibson. Despite its simple premise, the film stunned audiences with its immense production scale and groundbreaking action scenes. The post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max was brought to life in a visually stunning and meticulously crafted manner, immersing viewers in a chaotic and adrenaline-fueled dystopian landscape. The film’s intense car chases, spectacular stunts, and visceral storytelling set a new standard for action cinema, earning Mad Max: Fury Road a remarkable 10 Oscar nominations and ultimately winning 6, including Best Production Design and Best Film Editing.
Alongside To Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road was Charlize Theron as Furiosa, a high-ranking commander in the tyrannical ruler Immortan Joe’s army, who rebels against his oppressive regime by orchestrating a daring escape to help save a group of enslaved women. In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy will take on the lead role as a young Furiosa and take the audience through her origin story in the landscape of the dystopian wasteland. Chris Hemsworth will join the cast as Dementus, a warlord and leader of a great biker horde. So, with two of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the forefront and a reported budget of a gargantuan $400 million, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is shaping up to be another action spectacle for George Miller and possibly the biggest blockbuster of 2024. The movie will land in theaters on May 24, 2024.
The Fall Guy
The Fall Guy is gearing up to be one of the biggest blockbuster movies of 2024 for many reasons. Firstly, David Leitch has proven himself as a box office juggernaut of a filmmaker with movies like Bullet Train and Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, which both soared at the box office, with the latter grossing a staggering $760.7 million worldwide. Secondly, the film boasts a star-studded line up with Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling leading the cast, fresh off the success of Barbie (the biggest movie of 2023). Joining him is Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Hannah Waddingham.
The Fall Guy centers on Colt Seavers, a down-and-out stuntman who embarks on a mission to win back the love of his life. In attempts to woe her, he agrees to track down the lead star of her new movie, who has mysteriously vanished. On his mission, Colt finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy that is much bigger than he imagined. With a plethora of positive reviews already flying in, The Fall Guy seems set up be one of the biggest summer blockbusters of 2024, if not the biggest. The movie will hit theaters on May 2, 2024.
Deadpool & Wolverine
During the surge of comic book adaptations taking precedent at the box office, it would have seemed unfathomable that an R-rated superhero movie would fare well at the box office. However, both Deadpool and Logan defied the odds and were summer blockbusters that found massive success. In 2016, Deadpool grossed $782.6 million against a budget of $58 million. Two years later, Deadpool 2 topped that and drew in $785.8 million globally. In 2017, Logan grossed $619.2 million worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing R-rated film at the time of its release. So, pairing these two iconic characters together for Deadpool & Wolverine seems like a recipe for box office triumph.
Although the plot has been shrouded in a level of mystery, Deadpool & Wolverine will see the two characters crossover and team up to fight off a threat that seeks to ruin Deadpool’s existence and everything he holds dear. Based on the massive viewership of the official trailer (currently sitting at 30 million views), it’s safe to say that the movie is set for great success. Deadpool & Wolverine will land in cinemas on July 26, 2024. Until then, here’s our breakdown of the trailer.