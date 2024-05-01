Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 has only been out for almost a month now, but there’s a cascade of speculation about what players should expect afterward, or if there are no expectations to be had at all. The inception of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be traced back to Rocksteady Studios, best known for crafting the highly regarded Batman: Arkham franchise.
Building on the success of their Batman titles, Rocksteady took a stroll into the broader DC Universe, focusing on the rowdy gang known as the Suicide Squad. The concept of the Suicide Squad was first introduced in the pages of The Brave and the Bold #25 in 1959, but the modern incarnation of the team was popularized in the late 1980s by writer John Ostrander. From there, the rest is history.
Catchphrases, mannerisms, and iconic moments from the first live-action adaptation of The Suicide Squad in 2016 have become fodder for internet memes and viral content. Four years down the road, the game was officially announced during the DC FanDome event, revealing the title, premise, and some early footage of the game. The news of Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, and The Joker going head-to-head in an upcoming game has fans totally psyched.
Season 1 Barely Had Time to Settle In, but Leaks for the Next Seasons Are Already Making the Rounds
There’s no hard and fast rule for how long it takes to release new seasons, but Rocksteady and Warner Bros might go all out to pamper us. Season 1 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has debuted and is divided into two episodes: Fear and Duality. Season 1 received some backlash for how it was laid out and the content it offered, but Season 2 could be rolling out in just a few months regardless. Miller Ross, the streamer with a reputation for leaking accurate game info, is back at it again. After making a name for himself by consistently leaking precise details, especially regarding the Avengers, he’s now revealing the behind-the-scenes of the Suicide Squad.
Ross pointed out the countdown on the battle pass, hinting at the start of season 2 on July 14th this year. IGN also reports that hackers have leaked details indicating that the upcoming season 2 might feature new characters and seasonal content, including Deathstroke. But Ross quickly rebutted, stating that the Season 2 character is Mrs. Freeze and that the Deathstroke model isn’t even available to the public client. Season 3 will usher in a major shift in gameplay dynamics as players are taken to Gotham City. That also means a nostalgic return to the iconic setting of the Arkham-verse.
Given that Season 3 is described as taking players through Halloween and Black Friday, we can infer that it will be sometime before Halloween to capitalize on the seasonal motifs and sales window. Having been trapped in Elseworld, Batman is expected to make his way back to Metropolis in Season 4. He tags along with The Flash and Green Lantern as part of the Justice League to restore order after the events of the game’s main storyline. Though not slated for season 2, Deathstroke’s character is being reserved for season 4. Rumors have it that the fourth season is slated to start in January 2025. Warner Bros tends to keep a lid on leaks and rumors about their games, so none of these are confirmed by the company.
Some Players Have Ditched Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League after Season 1 and Might Do the Same for Future Seasons
How likely are you to play Season 2 of KTJL after playing Season 1?
byu/comfybonfire inSuicideSquadGaming
Season 1 picks up after the main campaign, where Brainiac controls most of Metropolis and the Justice League. Amanda Waller’s Task Force X is out to shut down Brainiac by taking down his versions in other dimensions. Season 1 content also included the Elseworld version of Joker. Some players thought that unlocking rewards required too much grinding and that the missions were being recycled over and over. The number of complaints fixated on superficial additions such as weapons and skins, rather than enhancing the gameplay experience, is more of the same.
A Reddit user shared a poll to gauge how many players would abandon the game after their experience with the first season. Out of 712 votes, 347, or roughly half, were “definitely not” giving another season of the game a chance. The second most popular opinion, with 138 votes, suggests that players will return if Season 2 content is well put together. Whether future seasons will compensate for the issues players brought up in Season 1 is still an open question. But if they decide to, they should do it no later than Season 2, or they might lose their groove for the rest of the game.
Season 5 Might Be It for the Game
Although Ross gave us the scoop on the other characters developers were considering for season 6 and beyond, many fans are skeptical that the game will even see a sixth season. The same insider reveals that the storyline wraps up in the game’s fifth season, with the Justice League reformed and teaming up with ARGUS to put a stop to Brainiac’s multiversal tyranny. Insiders suggest the game’s final season is in the works, and it seems season 5 will be its last. It might be because the narrative climax may be viewed as a fitting end to the game, but also because the sales figures were below what was expected.
There’s no denying that the game has received a resounding disfavor from both critics and consumers, with little to redeem it. The company might struggle to achieve the same level of success or growth as it did in the past, especially when compared to the massive popularity of Hogwarts Legacy, which sold over 20 million copies in 2023. During a financial call, IGN was informed by Gunnar Wiedenfels, Chief Financial Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, that the game had underperformed since its release. The disappointment is expected, especially given that this is Rocksteady’s first major project since 2015.
The exact sales figures weren’t disclosed, but it became even more evident that the game didn’t sell as much as they had hoped when they slashed the price in an attempt to stimulate demand. But even with the price cut, it doesn’t justify the game’s ongoing issues, such as bugs, balance problems, and quality-of-life concerns, which may still deter most players from buying it. Since the discount, there’s been a small bump in Steam sales, but peak player counts remain under 1,000. Changing tracks, read if Darkest Dungeon 2 will be available on other platforms here.