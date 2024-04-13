Stream 7 New Titles on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and More This Week

As the calendar flips to the end of March, a fresh batch of movies and TV shows make their way onto various streaming platforms. While this week’s lineup may not feature blockbuster hits, it certainly offers a diverse selection that could capture your interest. Here’s a curated list of seven new streaming highlights to check out before diving into the new month.
The Beautiful Game Netflix
The Beautiful Game, landing on Netflix, is a poignant drama that intertwines the passion for soccer with the pressing issue of homelessness. Bill Nighy stars as a widower who finds solace in coaching England’s homeless football team. The film, which also features Micheal Ward as Vinny, aims to shed light on the Homeless World Cup Tournament and challenge perceptions about those experiencing homelessness. “Starring Bill Nighy as a grieving widower who throws himself into coaching as a way to gain meaning from his life,” the film sets its release for March 29, with real-life Homeless World Cup alumni involved in its making.
Renegade Nell Disney Plus
Disney Plus introduces Renegade Nell, crafted by Sally Wainwright, known for her compelling female-led narratives. Louisa Harland takes on the role of Nell Jackson, an 18th-century woman falsely accused of murder who embarks on a quest to clear her name with the help of a mystical ally. The series promises adventure and a fresh take on historical drama.
The Baxters Prime Video
Prime Video’s new offering The Baxters brings to life Karen Kingsbury’s beloved book series. With “over 25 million fans of the Baxter series books we know audiences are going to love this family drama brought to life,” Roma Downey expresses her enthusiasm for the adaptation. The show delves into the complexities of faith and family through the lives of Elizabeth and John Baxter and their adult children.
Steve Martin A Documentary in 2 Pieces Apple TV Plus
Apple TV Plus debuts ‘Steve! A Documentary in 2 Pieces’, exploring the life and career of comedy legend Steve Martin. The documentary presents an intimate look at Martin’s journey from his stand-up comedy breakthrough to his current contentedness in both art and life. Set for release on March 29, it promises fans unprecedented access to Martin’s personal archives.
The Truth vs Alex Jones Max
Max brings forth an intense documentary titled The Truth vs Alex Jones, which chronicles the legal battles faced by Alex Jones following his outrageous claims about the Sandy Hook tragedy. The film focuses on the families affected by Jones’ assertions as they seek justice and strive to dismantle his conspiracy theories. This documentary is expected to provide a powerful testament to their resilience and determination.
Is It Cake season 3 Netflix
‘Is It Cake?’ returns for its third season on Netflix, continuing its sweet blend of baking and deception. Contestants will once again whisk their way through challenges, crafting confectionery illusions that blur the line between edible treats and everyday objects. With guest judges adding flavor to the competition, bakers vie for victory and the coveted cash prize.
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show Max
‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’, an HBO Max original docuseries, provides an unfiltered look into Jerrod Carmichael’s life post-coming out. The series captures Carmichael’s everyday experiences as he navigates personal growth and family dynamics against a backdrop of societal expectations. With Jerrod’s candid nature at its core, viewers can expect an honest portrayal that resonates with authenticity.
Follow Us