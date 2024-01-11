Strange New Worlds is, quite possibly, the best Star Trek series on television right now. The unique prequel both captures the spirit of the original series era while modernizing the ideas and tone of the show. After a successful season 1, the Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer teases a lot more adventure and humour from our new beloved crew of the original Enterprise. But most importantly, is the first-ever cross-over between a live-action Star Trek show, and the animated satirical comedy, Lower Decks. Check out the Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer for the first look at the Lower Deck leads in live action.
What Is Strange New Worlds?
Strange New Words is the first spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery. Initially, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) appeared in Discovery as a replacement Captain. His appearance also heavily featured the inclusion of Spock (now Ethan Peck) who was the adoptive brother of the lead of Discovery, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Their appearance in Discovery was so successful, that fans clamoured for their own spin-off. And they eventually got their wish.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is an official canon prequel series set before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. The story is about the first captain of the Enterprise, Pike, and his crew as they embark on their own adventures before the famous Captain Kirk took over. A new Kirk, played by Paul Wesley, actually appeared near the end of season 1 of Strange New Worlds. Season 1 did very well and so season 2 became an eventuality. The Strange New Worlds season 2 renewal also came with news of a crossover with another Star Trek show. The interesting thing is that the show is the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer Teases A New Adventure
The Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer is a ton of fun. The new season looks to up the ante from the previous season with more adventure, comedy, new villains and some familiar faces. The trailer also seemingly sets up some romances involving Pike and his Number One, Una (Rebecca Romijn). Not to mention the long-simmering romantic tension between Spock and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), which finally seems to come to a head, with hilarious side effects. Audiences get a brief glimpse of Spock acting, very unlike himself, but totally human.
On top of the regular teases of fighting, high flying space battles, amazing new locations and dangers, there’s also a lot of humour in the Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer. Most importantly, the highly anticipated crossover between this show and the Lower Decks show. Ever since its announcement, the internet ran rampant with theories about how this cross-over will take place. The challenge was not only that the animated Lower Decks will cross over with the live-action Strange New Worlds, but there’s also the fact that the two stories take place hundreds of years apart.
Lower Decks Characters In Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer
However, despite this complication, the characters will be coming together in season 2. And the Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer gives audiences a glimpse into how that will happen. It looks like Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) will show up on the Enterprise, somehow. But given that the Lower Decks crew is taking place decades later, clearly time travel is involved in some way or another.
The most amazing thing about this is how true to their animated characters both Mariner and Boimler seem. Both Newsome and Quaid voice the characters in Lower Decks and are now playing the same characters in live-action. And they look very true to their animated counterparts. For the second they appear on-screen, Mariner looks full of confidence and excitement, while Boimler is awestruck coming face to face with what are presumably, legends in the Star Trek universe in his past.
The Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer ends with Spock saying farewell to Boimler with the traditional and iconic Vulcan ‘live long and prosper’. To Boimler’s delight. But he’s so phased and stunned by it that he can barely respond before he beams away. With just a hint of the chemistry and hilarity to ensue, Strange New Worlds season 2 just got that much more highly anticipated than it already was before.
Strange New Worlds season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on June 15, 2023.
