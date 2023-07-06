One Strange Gilmore Girls Character Trait Is Hilariously Faked

Gilmore Girls is a well-liked TV show known for its smart talk, unique people, and cute setting. It’s famous for the strong bond between a mom and her daughter and their love for coffee. Needless to say, it made them dear to many fans. One standout feature is Rory Gilmore’s love for coffee. However, there’s an unexpected and funny fact about this character’s coffee love that might change how you see those scenes full of coffee.
Despite the show’s popularity, this fact adds another layer of amusement and surprise for the fans who were smitten by the Gilmore Girls‘ quirks and coffee addiction. This unexpected and funny fact actually involves the famous coffee cup Rory is often seen with. It’s a central prop, almost like a supporting character in its own right, reflecting Rory’s personality and lifestyle. It’s easy to believe that the cup is filled with regular coffee. But in reality, the cup holds a secret of its own.
Rory’s Alexis Bledel Actually Hated Coffee
One of the iconic traits of the Gilmore Girls‘ Lorelai and Rory Gilmore is their profound love for coffee. The mother-daughter duo, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, respectively, is often seen sipping coffee. Even more, they frequently visit their local coffee shop in Stars Hollow. This consistent depiction led many fans to assume that the actresses themselves were coffee enthusiasts. However, in a surprising twist, Bledel is not a fan of coffee at all. Bledel actually disliked coffee so much that whenever a scene required her to drink it, her cup was filled with something else instead.
What Rory Is Really Drinking In Gilmore Girls
Even though it may seem like Rory Gilmore is always seen drinking coffee in Gilmore Girls, it turns out that she hated it. In fact, whenever Bledel needed to have a drink from her coffee cup it was filled with soda. This might surprise you, but soda was used because it looks a lot like coffee.
The clever trick ensured the viewers believed that Rory was always drinking coffee. In fact, no one would ever guess that she was actually sipping on a bubbly soda. While Bledel was drinking soda instead of coffee, her co-star, Lauren Graham, who played her mother Lorelai, is a real-life coffee lover. So, while Rory was secretly enjoying her soda, Lorelai was genuinely relishing her cup of coffee. So the next time you’re watching an episode of Gilmore Girls, and you see Rory with her coffee cup, remember this little secret. She’s not enjoying a hot cup of coffee but instead her favorite fizzy drink.