After over five decades of grooming and exploring his passion for construction and renovation, Steve Thomas still holds sway among the best in the industry. His first official home renovation project was accomplished in 1974 when he revamped a 1920s building. Since then, it has been an interesting journey from one dilapidated home to another. His passion lies in old structures; many of them have tasted his magic hands, including an 1836 Colonial revival in Boston.
Steve Thomas became a household name when he replaced Bob Vila as the host of This Old House in 1989. He has since left the show but remains an icon in the television and construction spheres. Beyond his television and renovation exploits, Thomas nurtures an interest in sailing, a dream he has fulfilled on many occasions. He is also a published author and an acclaimed public speaker. Learn more about the life and career of the former This Old House host below.
Steve Thomas’ Early Life Influenced His Interest In Construction
Born in 1952 in Pomona, California, Steve Thomas is an American by nationality. He grew up as the oldest of six children born to his parents and learned a lot from his father who often bought old houses to renovate them for their large family. Thomas’s construction and renovation skills didn’t come from his father alone, his grandfather, Rooney Thomas was also big on DIY. Rooney was an Episcopal missionary in the Alaskan Artic where his family history can be traced to.
At 13, Steve Thomas wanted to go sailing and went on to buy a sailboat. He worked on a vessel as a carpenter to support himself and later fulfilled his dream of sailing in the early 1980s. Thomas sailed across the Pacific and later settled in Massachusetts. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. While in college, Thomas worked as a contractor.
His Television Career Began In 1989
Before This Old House, Steve Thomas was already a published author. He made his television debut when he filmed the documentary The Last Navigator for the PBS show Adventure in 1989. The same year, the network offered Thomas a deal to become the host of This Old House following the departure of the original host Bob Vila. The show’s producers had already screened over 400 aspirants but none matched Thomas’s profile.
As host of This Old House, Steve Thomas became an Emmy winner, receiving the 1997-1998 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Service Show Host. Additionally, he scored nine nominations in the same category with the show winning 16 Emmys under him. Thomas left This Old House in 2003 after 14 years on the show but his record still makes waves in the television industry.
Why Did Steve Thomas Leave This Old House?
Steve Thomas left This Old House to pursue other interests, including writing more books and working on renovation projects. According to the former host, there was no bad blood between him and the show’s creators. However, he felt that after 14 years as the host of This Old House, he had given enough to the show and needed to move on to other projects. Kevin O’Connor replaced Thomas as the host of This Old House. However, Thomas will continue to appear on repeats of older episodes of the home renovation show.
Where Is Steve Thomas Now?
Steve Thomas wears many career hats as an author, public speaker, builder, and television personality. As such, he doesn’t run out of new horizons to explore. He has authored several critically acclaimed books, including This Old House Kitchens and This Old House Bathrooms. Thomas is part of the editorial board of This Old House magazine where he also contributes as a columnist.
After leaving This Old House, Steve Thomas appeared on shows such as History Channel’s Save Our History and Renovation Nation on Discovery’s Planet Green. Thomas is also active as a public speaker who loves to give back to society through his talent. Ultimately, Thomas never put away his construction tools and has continued to renovate old homes. He has a construction company known as Steve Thomas Builders. In 2022, several years after leaving the show, Thomas was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Emmy for his work on This Old House. Here are the best renovation shows on HGTV.