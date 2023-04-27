8 Things That Might Shock You About Cowboy Bebop’s Steve Blum

From his early days as a voice actor in The Guyver to his more recent work in Avatar: The Legend of Korra, Steve Blum is a constant presence in the world of animation and video games. Blum has contributed his talents to an incredible number of characters across media. Some of the more iconic productions he’s lent his voice to include Midnight Eye (1989), Cowboy Bebop (1999), and Wolverine(2004).
Steve Blum’s remarkable career has established him as a household name in the entertainment industry. However, there are still a handful of little-known facts about him. With that in mind, here are 8 things you didn’t know about Steve Blum.
1. Steve Blum holds A Guinness World Record
Steve Blum’s career as a voice actor spans more than three decades. His impressive resume includes work in a staggering number of video games. He has voiced characters in everything from classic games like Full Throttle to modern blockbuster franchises like Call of Duty and Mortal Kombat.
In fact, Blum holds the Guinness World Record for Most Prolific Video Game Voice Actor, with over 800 credited appearances in video games. This record reflects his incredible range as a voice actor, as he’s played everything from a heroic space marine to talking animals. Some of Blum’s most famous video game roles include the gravel-voiced antagonist Klaw / Ulysses Kraue in Marvel’s Avengers and Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man.
2. He’s a Philanthropist
Besides being a well-known voice actor, Steve Blum also has a heart for helping others. He has worked with various charitable organizations throughout his career. Some of them include the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American Cancer Society.
3. Blum Is The Voice of Wolverine
Among other voice actors, Steve Blum voiced several characters in the animated series Wolverine. He first voiced the character in X-Men: Evolution (2003) and has since reprised the role in other Marvel animated shows like Wolverine and the X-Men and Marvel Anime: Wolverine. He also voiced Wolverine in the video games Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Marvel Heroes.
4. Steve Blum Is an Advocate For The Anime Community
When Blum first began his career, anime voice actors were often used for comedic purposes. Even more, video game voice acting wasn’t widely recognized. In 1995 he voiced two characters in Lucasarts games as well as Orochimaru in the popular anime Naruto, and Samurai Champloo, among others.
In addition to voicing anime characters, Blum has never been shy about how much of an anime fan he is. He has attended numerous conventions and events to meet with fans and share his love for the medium. The star has even appeared in documentaries and other media to discuss the impact of anime on popular culture.
5. Blum’s Big Break Was on Cowboy Bebop
Blum started his voice-acting career in 1992, but his first big break came when he voiced the character of Spike Spiegel in the English-language version of the popular anime series Cowboy Bebop. The series quickly became a cult hit and is still widely regarded as one of the greatest anime series of all time. Blum’s work on Cowboy Bebop helped to establish him as one of the most talented and versatile voice actors in the industry. He has gone on to voice many other iconic characters in anime, gaming, and movies.
6. Blum Has Over 700 Screen Credits
Having over 700 screen credits is like building a towering skyscraper. It’s truly remarkable to consider that Blum has amassed over 700 screen credits throughout his career. His impressive body of work is a testament to his talent, versatility, and dedication as a voice actor. Each of these credits represents a unique character brought to life with Blum’s distinctive voice and acting skills. It’s no wonder that he is one of the most sought-after voice actors in the industry, with a reputation for excellence that’s truly unparalleled.
7. It’s Steven Blum, Not Stephen Blum
2. He’s the Co-Founder of Blumvox Studios
The star has a passion for teaching and personal growth. So, he established BlumVox studio in Burbank, California. The studio specializes in voice-over recording and offers a wide range of services for actors, producers, and content creators. Steve Blum‘s studio has trained numerous individuals in the art of voice-over and helped them to identify their unique voices. The studio’s mission is to provide a nurturing environment for creativity, personal growth, and a sense of community through voice-over classes that inspire and educate.
