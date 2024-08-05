Stephen Nedoroscik’s Journey from Engineering to Olympic Gymnastics Fame

U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik wears glasses, a rarity among athletes aiming for the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He takes them off when he competes on the pommel horse—his only event and a dazzling routine that helped Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team win the bronze medal in the team final on Monday, July 29.

A pommel horse specialist, Nedoroscik took center stage again on Saturday, Aug. 3, in the individual competition. He earned third place and a bronze medal for his efforts, becoming the only U.S. male gymnast to medal individually in Paris. He summed up the week as “unforgettable.”

Nedoroscik’s Transformation Draws Viral Attention

Nedoroscik’s transformation from a mild-mannered bespectacled mechanical engineer on the sidelines to a powerful athlete defying gravity on the pommel horse has drawn comparisons to Clark Kent turning into Superman when he removes his glasses.

After I solved it under 10 seconds before four team finals, solving it again under 10 seconds for this competition or today, I was like, all right, we got this, Nedoroscik said about his ritual with his Rubik’s Cube.

Embracing the Memes and Bringing Hope

I think they’re awesome, Nedoroscik, 25, said of the memes during a TODAY segment that aired on Tuesday, July 30. I’m representing people that wear glasses well.

Nedoroscik is already inspiring kids with vision problems. USA Gymnastics posted a photo showing a “really, really special moment” when the gymnast met a young fan with the same eye condition as him.

An Athlete Defying Odds

Nedoroscik has two eyesight conditions: strabismus and coloboma. Strabismus affects eye muscle coordination resulting in crossed eyes (as described by Dr. Dean Cestari). Coloboma is a genetic condition where part of the tissue making up the eye is missing at birth. Despite these challenges, he performs without glasses during competitions.

The Magic of Rituals

Nedoroscik’s meticulous attention to detail doesn’t stop with his routine. His ritual of solving a Rubik’s Cube in under ten seconds before competing serves as a mental cue: After I solved it under 10 seconds before four team finals…solving it again under 10 seconds for this competition or today…we got this.

Nedoroscik’s story is further enriched by personal traditions. During an appearance on NBC’s TODAY show, he mentioned his ear tug signal is in homage to his dziadziu, meaning grandfather in Polish.

A Penn State Alum Making Strides

Stephen Nedoroscik is a 25-year-old Penn State alum whose name honors his late grandfather. Despite narrowly missing out on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 by finishing second behind Ohio State’s Alec Yoder, Nedoroscik has made an unforgettable comeback in Paris.

