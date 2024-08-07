Stephen King’s Welcome to Derry Prequel Series Teased in Max’s 2024-2025 Lineup

Die-hard Stephen King fans, get ready to dive deeper into the terrifying world of It. The highly anticipated prequel series, Welcome to Derry, has wrapped up its nine-episode season and is slated for a 2025 premiere. This series will mark the return of Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, taking audiences back to the 1960s to explore the sinister origins of the iconic clown.
A Glimpse from the Set
Jason Fuchs, co-showrunner and executive producer, recently confirmed that filming on Welcome to Derry has concluded. Sharing the news on social media, Fuchs posted an evocative image of his production chair adorned with a red balloon, an iconic symbol within the franchise.
237 shoot days later… That is a picture wrap on this season of ‘Welcome to Derry’. Surreal. What a ride. Can’t wait for you to see this thing.
Diving into Pennywise’s Dreadful Past
While detailed plot points remain under wraps, the series promises to delve into Pennywise’s backstory and incorporate elements from King’s 1960s book sequence that were previously left unexplored. Bill Skarsgård’s portrayal of the menacing Pennywise in scenes throughout the production has already generated buzz among fans eager for more of his chilling performance.
An Ensemble Cast to Watch Out For
Joining Skarsgård in this journey are Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). This ensemble cast adds depth and excitement as the series aims to flesh out the residents of Derry and their respective story arcs over its nine episodes.
Expanding the It Universe
The transition from feature film to series format allows for more detailed storytelling. With nine episodes providing ample screen time, Welcome to Derry will offer both new insights into beloved characters and numerous callbacks to Andy Muschietti’s original vision from the films. Hinting at more faithful adaptations from King’s novel, this series could bridge gaps left by previous It movies and answer burning fan questions about Pennywise’s origins.
A Future in Horror Television
The return of Pennywise, especially in a richly atmospheric setting closer to King’s original timeline, primes audiences for an experience that authentically captures the horror of the source material.
