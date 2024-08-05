Stephen King’s The Long Walk Being Adapted into a Period-Accurate Horror Film

The Long Walk is taking shape with a 1970s flair as suggested by ongoing set photos, signaling a period-accurate setting to the novel’s initial release.
Authentic to its Source Material
Francis Lawrence, renowned for his work on The Hunger Games, helms this adaptation of Stephen King’s 1979 novel. The film follows teenage boys, coerced by a totalitarian government into a lethal walking competition where only one can survive.
Impressive Cast Lineup
The Long Walk‘s cast includes Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Roman Griffin Davis, Mark Hamill, and Judy Greer.
Period Details
On set photos reveal rampant 1970s style military vehicles and other cars, confirming the adaptation’s dedication to period accuracy. While King’s novel deals with a dystopian future America, it’s also an allegory for the Vietnam War era — giving legitimacy to its chosen setting.
Retro-futuristic Aesthetic
Alongside The Long Walk, Edgar Wright’s remake of The Running Man aims for similar faithfulness in its depiction of the year 2025. Together, these adaptations embrace their original settings more authentically than their predecessors, striking a balance between retro and futuristic elements comparable to series like Fallout.
Behind the Scenes Insights
Lawrence has always been intent on maintaining a singular vision for his projects. Reflecting on past decisions, he mentioned,
I would never let them split the book in two. There was never a real conversation about it…I’ll just make a longer movie. This approach echoes his regret for splitting Mockingjay.
A Banner Year for Film Production
Manitoba is witnessing an unprecedented spike in film activities in 2024 with an estimated production volume of $434.9 million. According to Janice Tober from Manitoba Film and Music:
Manitoba is having a banner year when it comes to production, with a continuing influx of major projects and significant investments.
