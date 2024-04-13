Stephen Colbert Delivers Emotional Tribute to Late Staffer on ‘Late Show’

by

Emotional Tribute on the Late Show

Stephen Colbert’s usual comedic demeanor took a poignant turn during a recent episode of The Late Show. In the closing moments, viewers witnessed a rare break in character as Colbert, visibly moved, tapped his desk and through tears, signed off with That’s it for The Late Show, goodnight, before exiting the stage. This somber end to the show was in honor of a beloved staffer, Amy Cole, whose passing left the team heartbroken.

Stephen Colbert Delivers Emotional Tribute to Late Staffer on &#8216;Late Show&#8217;

Amy Cole Remembered

For 16 years, Amy Cole was more than just a staff member; she was an integral part of the Late Show family. Her colleagues have expressed deep sorrow over her loss. In heartfelt tributes, Opus Moreschi called her a beacon of light and joy and calm in the swirling chaos of our workplace, while director and producer Jake Plunkett poignantly stated, Words cannot measure how big a loss Amy Cole is to this world.

Stephen Colbert Delivers Emotional Tribute to Late Staffer on &#8216;Late Show&#8217;

A Legacy of Joy and Support

Amy’s impact extended beyond the studio walls. Her commitment to helping children with cancer was highlighted by her colleagues urging donations to Radio Lollipop in her memory. Moreschi encouraged support for Amy’s favorite charity, emphasizing her passion for bringing light into the lives of others. The obituary echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that working with Colbert gave Amy a purpose and made her an incredible teammate.

Stephen Colbert Delivers Emotional Tribute to Late Staffer on &#8216;Late Show&#8217;

Colbert’s Emotional Goodbye

The episode’s conclusion was a powerful moment that encapsulated the team’s grief. Colbert’s emotional farewell not only marked the end of that night’s show but also served as a tribute to Amy Cole. As he walked off set, it became clear that her memory would continue to resonate with everyone touched by her presence.

Stephen Colbert Delivers Emotional Tribute to Late Staffer on &#8216;Late Show&#8217;

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Roseanne Barr Learned Only Trump Gets Away With Racist Tweets
3 min read
May, 29, 2018
Disney’s Alice in Wonderland’s Various Demonstrations of Drug Use
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2016
How to Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Keynote Speech at Facebook F8 Conference
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2017
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul Review: Congratulations! You’ve Won!
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2016
Five Insights After Watching “And Just Like That… The Documentary”
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2022
Why Jim Carrey’s Show “Kidding” Was Canceled
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.