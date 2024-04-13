Stephen Colbert Delivers Emotional Tribute to Late Staffer on ‘Late Show’

Emotional Tribute on the Late Show
Stephen Colbert’s usual comedic demeanor took a poignant turn during a recent episode of The Late Show. In the closing moments, viewers witnessed a rare break in character as Colbert, visibly moved, tapped his desk and through tears, signed off with
That’s it for The Late Show, goodnight, before exiting the stage. This somber end to the show was in honor of a beloved staffer, Amy Cole, whose passing left the team heartbroken.
Amy Cole Remembered
For 16 years, Amy Cole was more than just a staff member; she was an integral part of the Late Show family. Her colleagues have expressed deep sorrow over her loss. In heartfelt tributes, Opus Moreschi called her
a beacon of light and joy and calm in the swirling chaos of our workplace, while director and producer Jake Plunkett poignantly stated,
Words cannot measure how big a loss Amy Cole is to this world.
A Legacy of Joy and Support
Amy’s impact extended beyond the studio walls. Her commitment to helping children with cancer was highlighted by her colleagues urging donations to Radio Lollipop in her memory. Moreschi encouraged support for Amy’s favorite charity, emphasizing her passion for bringing light into the lives of others. The obituary echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that working with Colbert gave Amy
a purpose and made her
an incredible teammate.
Colbert’s Emotional Goodbye
The episode’s conclusion was a powerful moment that encapsulated the team’s grief. Colbert’s emotional farewell not only marked the end of that night’s show but also served as a tribute to Amy Cole. As he walked off set, it became clear that her memory would continue to resonate with everyone touched by her presence.
