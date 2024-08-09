Steph Curry Ventures into Scripted Comedy with Mr. Throwback

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is making waves outside of the basketball court, stepping into the realm of scripted comedy with Mr. Throwback. This new mockumentary-style TV series features Curry playing a fictionalized version of himself. His character’s quest in the show? To help his old friend Danny, portrayed by Adam Pally, rediscover his way after years of drifting apart.
Adam Pally‘s character, Danny Grossman, was once a child prodigy in basketball. Life’s twists and turns left him seeking help from Curry—his childhood friend turned basketball superstar. Portraying this dynamic friendship offered viewers a heartfelt exploration of reconnection and redemption.
A Unique Blend of Chemistry
The cast is rounded out with notable talents such as Ego Nwodim and Ayden Mayeri. There was instant chemistry among Ego, Adam, and Stephen on set.
He is exceptional at everything. And if he’s not exceptional, he will work at whatever it is until he’s exceptional, praised Pally about Steph’s dedication and hard work ethic.
Curry’s Dedication Shines Through
Pally’s admiration for Curry extends beyond the basketball court:
I was excited to step into the world of scripted comedy with Mr. Throwback, said Curry, describing his excitement for his role which also emphasized his talent and relentless drive for excellence.
Curry not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer. This involvement underscores his commitment to exploring new creative ventures—a testament to his multidimensional prowess.
A Fresh Take on Comedy
The show captures Curry’s enthusiasm for comedic storytelling, combining laugh-out-loud moments with heartfelt narratives.
I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series, shared Curry.
Through its mockumentary style, ‘Mr. Throwback’ allows fans an intimate yet humorous glance at how Curry maneuvers different aspects of life outside professional sports, supported by well-rounded performances from Nwodim and Mayeri.
Where to Watch Mr. Throwback
The six-episode series premieres on Peacock today, August 8th. All episodes will be available for streaming simultaneously, giving fans the chance to binge-watch their favorite NBA star take on an entirely new role.
Follow Us