Steph Curry Showcases Comedic Talent in Mr. Throwback Mockumentary

Golden State Warriors’ point guard, Steph Curry, is currently showing his comedy chops in Mr. Throwback, a new mockumentary series on Peacock. The show features Adam Pally as Danny Grossman, a former youth athlete turned hapless memorabilia dealer. Desperate for a fresh start, Danny seeks help from his old friend, a fictionalized version of Stephen Curry.

Born from Authentic Sports Connections

The unique premise of Mr. Throwback centers around their misadventures and bond. Having lost touch for two decades, the two friends reconnect, only to face a cascade of humorous and chaotic events.

NBC’s Adam Pally commented on working with Curry:Fortunately for us, we got to play basketball with Steph and not have to listen to him talk about it on set. Thank God it’s over,” Pally joked.

A Glimpse into The Plot

The six-episode series shines a light on Grossman’s existential crisis: hitting rock bottom and seeking redemption through his storied friendship with Curry. It explores how Steph Curry suggests a documentary about Grossman’s life as an avenue for redemption. What Curry doesn’t know is that Grossman’s intentions are not as noble as they seem.

Ego Nwodim is another significant addition to the cast. She plays Kimberly, based on Tiffany Williams from Curry’s real life. As Nwodim revealed during her interview:I want Steph Curry to host SNL. Put me down officially… I’m voting for Steph Curry to host SNL.

Why The 90s Brooklyn?

Pally offered insights into the nostalgic setting of the series:[The show] takes place at an iconic sneaker store in Brooklyn during the ’90s where we all wanted to be. This choice of setting underscores the cultural richness while reflecting a transformative era in both sports and society.

A Role Reversal Unlike Any Other

This marks the first time that Steph Curry takes on a leading role in a TV series, breaking away from his typical on-the-court persona. Away from NBA courts, Curry’s involvement enriches both his career and the series’s appeal.

Pally shared more about their dynamic:Oh, man, I could not have had a better scene partner than Steph Curry. His comments underline the genuine camaraderie shared by these leads and the easy integration of their talents into this mockumentary format.

Where To Watch Mr. Throwback

The complete first season of Mr. Throwback, filled with its quirky humor and unexpected twists, premieres today, Thursday, August 8, on Peacock. Subscribers can binge-watch all six episodes or savor them slowly—a real treat for sports fans and sitcom lovers alike.

