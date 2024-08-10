Stassi Schroeder to Rejoin Lisa Vanderpump on Vanderpump Villa Season 2

Lisa Vanderpump will be welcoming an old friend back into the fold on Vanderpump Villa. The Hulu reality series, which has been renewed for Season 2, is set to feature Stassi Schroeder, a longtime Vanderpump Rules alum.
Schroeder, known for her tenure as a server at Vanderpump’s L.A. restaurant SUR on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, will now be joining her former boss in Europe. Meanwhile, her exact role on the show is yet to be disclosed. According to an official description, Vanderpump Villa follows the staff at a European villa estate as they strive to offer luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for guests while navigating rivalries, romances, and the inevitable chaos of living and working together 24/7.
The first season of Vanderpump Villa, a 10-episode debut that launched in April, set the stage with its engaging mix of drama and upscale hospitality. The series built anticipation amongst fans eager to see how the seasoned reality TV star would integrate.
Schroeder was initially known for her explosive relationship dynamics with boyfriend Jax Taylor and her longstanding friendship with Kristen Doute on Vanderpump Rules, only for these bonds to ultimately unravel on camera. Both Schroeder and Doute were dismissed from the show in 2020 following revelations of their past racist actions, including calling the police on co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn’t commit.
The upcoming season represents a notable return for Schroeder, swiftly juxtaposed against her
former boss in Europe. Interestingly enough, while Kristen Doute reunited with Jax Taylor earlier this year for another Bravo spinoff titled The Valley, Schroeder opted out, later revealing that
I was asked to film the sizzle reel…and every fiber of my being voted no.
In addition to stepping back into the spotlight through Vanderpump Villa, Schroeder has also pursued other ventures. Notably, she struck a development deal with Hulu for a half-hour docuseries titled
Stassi Says. This new show will feature Stassi as the anchor amidst a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters dealing with identity crises and significant life junctures.
#PumpRules fans: Is the return of Stassi enough to pique your interest in booking a trip to Vanderpump Villa? Let us know what you think in the comments.
Follow Us