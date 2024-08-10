Star Wars Skeleton Crew Premiering with Jude Law Leading the Cast

With the tech and feel reminiscent of the classic trilogy, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has fans buzzing. Set to debut on Disney+ on December 3rd, 2024, the series promises a unique blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling within the beloved galaxy.
The series stars Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, alongside Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.
It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars,” Law said. “And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series.”
Jude Law Takes the Lead
Jude Law’s involvement brings a seasoned actor into the mix. Law
shared that seeing children in that environment in a Star Wars environment is thrilling and very, very unique.
A Unique Storyline?
Skeleton Crew follows four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet. They soon find themselves lost in a dangerous galaxy, eventually crossing paths with Jude Law’s character, Jod Na Nawood. The setting after Return of the Jedi provides rich ground for storytelling.
Speeder Bikes are Back!
In a nod to iconic elements from past Star Wars films, Skeleton Crew, will feature speeder bikes – or as some call them, swoop bikes. The scene shown to audiences includes Ravi Cabot-Conyers‘ character taking a tumble from one.
Expanding the Universe
Created by Jon Watts and Chris Ford and produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, Skeleton Crew‘s placement within the New Republic era aims to tie-in with other projects like The Mandalorian. This interconnectedness is expected to enrich Lucasfilm’s overarching narrative.
Follow Us