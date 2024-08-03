Star Wars Lando Series Shelved Reveals Director Justin Simien

Despite high anticipation, the Star Wars: Lando series with Donald Glover has been shelved, leaving fans and creators alike disappointed. Justin Simien, who was attached to helm the series, recently shared the emotional journey of developing the project and coping with its abrupt cancellation.
According to Simien, the much-anticipated series, initially planned for Disney+, was well into development, featuring detailed concept art, scripts, and a comprehensive show bible. However, the project was ultimately shelved. Simien candidly discussed the emotional toll:
I get over it. I’m in therapy a lot.
He elaborated further on his coping mechanisms by emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and processing the loss:
For me, it has to be done pretty straight on like, ‘I am in grief. I do not feel good.’ I have to let myself feel those feelings.
Grief and Growth
Simien emphasized solace in growth and experiences gained during the project development:
[There’s] so much that I experience that I get to keep forever and take into the next project. I can’t obviously take the storyline or the IP or the characters, but there’s so much more that I got, as a maker, and that’s mine.
The news regarding the project’s cancellation was not delivered directly according to Simien; he realized it was official after reading about it in trades:
The writing was super on the wall.
The Future of Lando
Having portrayed Lando Calrissian in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, Donald Glover received critical acclaim for his performance. Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller enthused:
We’re so lucky to have an artist as talented as Donald join us… we’d like to publicly apologize to Donald for ruining Comic-Con for him forever.
A Creative Change
The creative direction of the Lando series has now shifted. Justin Simien discussed this impact without specifying reasons why he isn’t involved anymore. News reports indicate that Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover will now take over writing duties.
This evolution draws attention back to Glover’s earlier reflections from portraying Lando in ‘Solo’: No stranger to sci-fi, Glover is also recognized for his work on the acclaimed FX series Atlanta.
