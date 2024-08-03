Star Wars Fans’ Lando Series With Donald Glover Halted by Disney

Star Wars fans won’t be seeing Donald Glover’s iconic portrayal of Lando Calrissian in the previously planned series or movie, as the project is not moving forward, confirmed director Justin Simien.
Simien mentioned the cancellation during promotional activities for his new docuseries, Hollywood Black. He confirmed that despite significant development, including a bible, concept art, and scripts, the project was ultimately shelved.
No Official Announcements in Recent Years
The lack of recent announcements led many to suspect this outcome. In conversation with Collider, Simien expressed his disappointment but acknowledged that it simply wasn’t meant to be. At least we now have clarity about Glover’s future with the franchise—he famously took on the role of Lando in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Star Wars Fans Have Much to Anticipate
While the Lando project is shelved, there is still a plethora of content lined up for Star Wars enthusiasts. Later this month, Star Wars: Outlaws, a new game set within the universe, will release and immerse players in the galaxy far, far away.
D23 Expo Excitement
The upcoming D23 Expo is also generating excitement with expected Star Wars announcements. Fans can look forward to updates on various projects.
Skeleton Crew Set for Release This Year
In addition to games and expos, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been confirmed for release on December 3. The series stars Jude Law alongside a young ensemble cast and promises to follow their adventures as they stumble upon a mysterious item taking them deep into galactic intrigue.
Law expressed his enthusiasm in a recent profile at People Magazine:
It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars. And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There’s a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it.
Follow Us