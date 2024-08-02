Squid Game Season 2 Release Date Announced, Season 3 Confirmed to End Series

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history by becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmys®, returns to helm the much-anticipated second season of “Squid Game”.

Netflix has officially announced that season 2 will be released on December 26, 2024. Fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting this confirmation, and it’s now official.

Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, returns in the upcoming season with a renewed determination. Three years after winning the game, he remains committed to dismantling the sinister organization behind the deadly competition.

The New Conflicts

The game resumes with Seong Gi-hun refusing to back down. His clash with the enigmatic Front Man promises intense confrontations and deeper dives into their worlds. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, highlighted Director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Returning Cast and Crew

The original cast members, including Lee Jung-jae (Gi-hun), Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, will reprise their roles, bringing back characters that truly captivated audiences in the first season. The series continues to be spearheaded by Hwang Dong-hyuk as director, writer, and producer.

A Personal Letter from the Director

Hwang Dong-hyuk took to social media platform X to express his excitement for the new seasons. He wrote, The real game begins. It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world…

A Glimpse into Season 3

Despite excitement for season 2’s release, fans are also buzzing about a third and final season scheduled for 2025. The director hinted at more thrilling dynamics and emotional stakes as The explosive clash between their two worlds will continue until the end of the third and final season.

Series Evolution

As we eagerly anticipate these upcoming seasons, it's clear that Hwang Dong-hyuk is set to provide another adventure filled with emotion and high stakes.
for season 3,


