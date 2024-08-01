Squid Game Season 2 Premieres in December Followed by Final Season in 2025

If you’re a fan of Squid Game, the wait is almost over! Netflix announced that the highly anticipated second season will premiere on December 26, 2024, followed by the final season in 2025.
Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals key details in a heartfelt letter
The reveal of the release date came through a letter written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the mastermind behind the acclaimed series. He shared,
I am more than happy to write this letter to announce the release date of season 2 and share news about season 3, which will be the last. This correspondence not only informs fans about the upcoming premiere but also confirms the show’s conclusion with a third season next year.
The plot thickens: Seong Gi-hun returns
Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who ends up broke and desperate at the finale of Season 1, vowed revenge and re-enters the game. Hwang Dong-hyuk explained,
Seong Gi-hun…returns and joins the game again. The upcoming episodes promise intense showdown scenes between Gi-hun and the Leader, hinting at heightened drama that will continue until the last season.
Season 2 theme: solidarity questioned
Themes of human emotion and psychology return stronger in Season 2. As Hwang stated,
Season 2 will ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans’?. Fans should prepare for an emotional ride as new episodes delve into dynamics and conflicts from Season 1.
Main set and production details
Season 2 filming took place on Jeju Island with sets meticulously recreated from the first season. A large area encompassing both dormitories and game arenas was used, maintaining authenticity while expanding storytelling horizons.
Final thoughts from Hwang Dong-hyuk
Capping it off, Hwang remarked within his letter,
I am eager to see the seed we planted…continue to bear fruit until the end of the story. This reassurance underlies his continuous creative involvement as he will write, direct, and executive produce every episode of Season 2.
