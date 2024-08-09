Spider One’s Horror Film Little Bites to Hit Theaters This October

Little Bites, the third horror film from Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One, is getting a theatrical release in October. A few years back, Spider One – the frontman of Powerman 5000 and the brother of fellow musician/filmmaker Rob Zombie – made his feature directorial debut with the horror anthology Allegoria. Last year, his second film – a horror flick titled Bury the Bride – was released via the Tubi streaming service. Now, Deadline has revealed that his third feature, Little Bites, has secured a global distribution deal through RLJE Films and Shudder! RLJE Films will give the movie a theatrical release on October 4th, with its streaming debut on Shudder to follow.
Written and directed by Spider One, Little Bites revolves around Mindy, a young widow and mother who tries to shield her daughter Alice from a flesh-eating monster named Agyar. Mindy has been secretly sacrificing herself by allowing the creature to feast on her body while keeping Alice hidden at her grandmother’s place.
Krsy Fox, known for Allegoria and Bury the Bride, portrays Mindy. She is joined by Elizabeth Phoenix Caro (The Christmas Chronicles) as Alice and Jon Sklaroff (Gifted) as Agyar. The cast also features Chaz Bono (American Horror Story), Lyndsi LaRose (Frank), Mark Kelly (The Hot Zone), Christopher Alvarenga (Last Girl Standing) and genre giants like
‘Re-Animator’ star Barbara Crampton, Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and Bonnie Aarons (The Nun).
Bono, who collaborated on Bury the Bride, serves as an executive producer on this project alongside his mother, Cher, Ian Hoge, Tyler Connolly, and Wendy and Mark Berry. The film is produced by Spider One’s production company, OneFox Productions.
Mindy’s Relationship with Agyar as a Parenting Allegory
Spider One discussed the deep personal themes behind Little Bites:
‘‘Little Bites started with an unflinching look at my own experience as a parent’. An experience that has been and continues to be a complex mess of love, pain, success, and failure. Where the best of intentions are constantly countered by self-doubt and external judgment. In the film, Mindy’s battle with Agyar symbolizes these struggles – his bites are her pain, his words her insecurities.’
Hello Fall Release
Mark Ward, RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer, stated:
‘We are thrilled to reteam with Spider One on this terrifying film. He continues to be a strong visionary talent and we can’t wait for audiences to see ‘Little Bites’ in theaters this Fall’.
Sneak Peek into Future Endeavors
No slowing down for Spider One as he works on his fourth film titled
‘Big Baby’.
