A New Animated Comedy Is Highlighting A Forgotten Global Catastrophe

The new adult cartoon Space Junk is based on the worrying reality of actual space junk in Earth orbit. Created by the animation studio Toonstar and starring Jon Heder of Napoleon Dynamite fame, it’s a comedy about garbage collectors in space. Currently, of course, there aren’t any real garbage collectors in space. But in the near future, that’s a matter that humanity may need to seriously address.
Most people are no strangers to adult cartoons at this point. The best among them are known for their absurdist comedy while quietly pointing out a few genuine issues in real life. The topic of breast cancer in men may have been played for laughs in Archer, but it’s a genuine issue that many are unaware of. Similarly, Bojack Horseman addresses things like mental illness and trauma. Following the trail blazed by sci-fi cartoons like Rick and Morty and Star Trek: The Lower Decks, the new Space Junk show has the potential to highlight real-world issues in space travel.
Space Junk Deals With Real World Science In The Silliest Way
There could be as many as 100 trillion pieces of space debris in orbit right now (via Time). That’s over 12000 pieces of garbage for every human on Earth! Each one traveling faster than a bullet. This may sound absurd, but it’s true.. At least, to the best of our knowledge. Most of the debris out there is too small to track, so there’s no way to be certain how much garbage is orbiting Earth. It’s a concern for both satellite manufacturers and spacefaring humans. In 2013 Sandra Bullock starred in the movie Gravity, which portrayed the kind of horrifying scenario this could cause for astronauts. The decidedly unheroic protagonists of Space Junk could raise awareness of the same issue in a much more lighthearted way.
This real-world issue of orbiting debris was the inspiration behind Space Junk. Unlike the serious drama of Gravity though, the trailer for Space Junk looks like it has a vibe closer to South Park. Still, this doesn’t mean it can’t be impactful. Comedy is often a good way to raise awareness about serious real-world matters. Viewers can often learn about things without even realizing it. It’s easy to laugh at the ridiculousness of a show like Space Junk, but the fact will catch in your mind long after you finish watching – there’s a lot of garbage in space, and someone’s eventually going to need to do something about it.
Why Earth’s Space Debris Is Such A Problem
When you see a shooting star at night it’s usually a meteor, but it may well be a broken fragment from a disused satellite. Space agencies like NASA routinely drop their garbage into a decaying orbit to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere – it’s easier than transporting it back to the ground and much safer than leaving it drifting in space. At the same time, there’s plenty more which is drifting, uncontrolled, before eventually falling back down to Earth. Over the past half-century, humans have put thousands of satellites in orbit and, while around 9000 are active right now, most are defunct. They’re nothing more than actual space junk. Drifting derelicts which can potentially collide and break apart — or worse, be actively shot down. Russia has already done this once, causing a hazardous cloud with over a thousand sharp pieces of debris.
For astronauts, space junk is a deadly issue. Traveling at absurd speeds, it could easily puncture a spacecraft with fatal consequences. Scientists have long been aware of the large number of satellites in orbit. NASA has even hypothesized disastrous scenarios which could happen because of it. If Earth’s orbit becomes crowded enough, the debris from one damaged satellite could go on to damage others. The result would be an increasing field of junk in orbit, in an event known as an ablation cascade. This was the nightmare scenario shown in the sci-fi movie Gravity. The end result could be a situation called Kessler syndrome. Proposed by NASA scientist Donald J. Kessler in 1978, this would result in Earth orbit becoming so hazardous that space travel could be impossible for decades. GPS, communications, and weather reports would all suffer as a result. Entire generations of people would be impacted by this.
Why Space Junk Dealing With A Real Problem Is So Great
There are plenty of shows like Rick and Morty which are pure fantasy, where the rules of the real world don’t apply. Basing stories around a problem in real life, though, highlights the issue and makes people aware of it. More so if it shows the consequences. A mishap that makes an entire satellite network go down could be played for laughs as comedy hijinks in Space Junk, but it’s something that can actually happen. Stories could even feature other space-based hazards like solar flares, which can also affect the satellites that we down here on Earth rely on.
Space Junk isn’t the first sci-fi to highlight orbital debris. The recent Korean movie Space Sweepers also stars a team of spaceborne garbage collectors, as did the hard sci-fi anime series Planetes. These both address the problem of orbital debris but in a more serious and dramatic way. Space Junk is uniquely positioned to highlight this problem while still making people laugh. When talking about genuine concerns like these, comedy can be a powerful thing.
